Borderlands 4 Now Has A 20% Discount Through Steam

Borderlands 4 just launched into the marketplace last month. This is Gearbox Software’s latest big release and a game that seeks to course correct. After some fans didn’t feel that Borderlands 3 was up to par with expectations, Gearbox Software went back to the drawing board to bring this game out. Fortunately, the reviews have been relatively well received despite some PC performance that irked more than a few fans.

While the latest Borderlands installment has received several patch updates to smooth out performance, the performance issue might have been too big to sweep under the rug at Gearbox. That could be why we’re seeing the developers put the game into a nice little sale through the Steam digital marketplace. Regardless, this sale could finally persuade some players to pick up a copy.

Borderlands 4 Is Now 20% Off Through Steam

Thanks to the fine folks over at TheGamer, we’re learning that Steam has a 20% discount featured on Borderlands 4. This discount is notable as the game just launched last month. It’s still a brand-new AAA title, and we weren’t expecting a sale to hit so soon. However, it’s always nice to see a sale with how much new games cost these days.

We’re not sure just why there’s a sudden discount for the game. TheGamer points out that this could be an attempt to attract more PC players to the game and hopefully demonstrate that the title is in a better state than when it first launched in the marketplace. Of course, that’s just speculation, but again, whatever the reason, 20% off a new AAA is more than welcome.

In other related news to Borderlands 4, Gearbox Software head Randy Pitchford recently stated that they don’t have many good competitors for their franchise. Likewise, if you were to pick up a copy of the game today, you’ll be getting into the campaign in time for the upcoming Halloween-themed event coming our way next week. Of course, if you need a little more insight into the gameplay experience and our overall thoughts, you can find our Before You Buy coverage of the game embedded above.