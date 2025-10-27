Borderlands 4 Has Gotten A Huge Discount On Amazon

Who doesn’t love getting something you want at a cheaper price? Exactly! It’s honestly the “human condition” that people want things for cheaper. Even 10% can be a huge deal. When it comes to video games, sales often depend on both the time of the year and the game in question that’s being discounted, and how long it’s been since its launch, that things start rolling back in the price department. The saga of Borderlands 4 continues to be curious, because despite the game only being out for about six weeks, the title keeps getting discounted at various spots, including on Amazon.

If you go to the page we’ve linked, you’ll see something really interesting. Specifically, physical copies of Borderlands 4 on the Xbox Series X and PS5 have been discounted by 21%, meaning that the game is only $55, not including taxes and shipping/handling, of course.

What makes it interesting is manyfold. First, if you click on the other options for the game on the Amazon page, including the not-yet-released Nintendo Switch 2 version, you’ll find that the game is back to the full price of $70. The second interesting thing is that this is the latest in a string of discounts, with this one being the biggest of the lot, so far.

Third is the timing element. If this were closer to Black Friday, or on Black Friday, you could argue that this deal makes sense, as both Amazon and Gearbox Software would want to “entice people” to check it out and get it while the deal is there. Except, it’s not Black Friday, and it’s not even Halloween, so why do these discounts keep happening?

The honest truth is that it might be because of the game’s reception post-launch. While Gearbox Software hyped up the title quite a bit, there were plenty of performance issues within the game once people finally got their hands on it. Even the PS5 Pro was having a hard time doing things within it. Then, when gamers made their complaints, Gearbox head Randy Pitchford tried to gaslight them into shutting up about it…until the team couldn’t deny the issues anymore, and attempted to fix things.

These discounts might also correlate to the game’s sales, which may have started off strong because of hype and FOMO, but likely dropped heavily after the truth about its performance came out. Only time will tell if these discounts keep happening, and whether the game’s price keeps dropping.