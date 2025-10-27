Borderlands 4 Player Creates Build That Turns Amon Into The Most Powerful Vault Hunter

When it comes to a certain Gearbox Software series, the Vault Hunters aren’t just the focal point of the gameplay and the storyline; they’re the focus of the desires of players to craft the best builds based around these characters. As a result, many attempt to rank the Vault Hunters in terms of “usefulness and effectiveness.” It’s actually pretty easy to do if you know what you’re doing. In Borderlands 4, for the last month and a half, most agreed that the Forgeknight, Amon, wasn’t carrying his weight. However, things changed when Gearbox FINALLY dropped the latest patch. Now, gamers have more to work with, and one YouTuber took that potential to the maximum.

As you’ll see in the video below, this Borderlands 4 player was able to turn the buffs that Amon got into a build that lets him potentially do BILLIONS of damage and basically break the game in certain ways. Yeah, it’s fun.

The build, known as “Boss Breaker,” focuses on two skills that help overload what Amon can do. Those skills are “Raging Inferno” and “Force of Nature.” To be clear, these two things alone won’t get you cranking out billions against bosses, but they do create a feedback loop of sorts that, when paired with a proper weapons and mods setup, will launch Amon’s abilities into the stratosphere.

Here’s what the build’s creator, Moxsy, has to say about it:

“It’s going to double dip all of our fire damage, Action Skill Damage, and proc a huge hit, and if that hit crits, then it’s going to proc a Raging Inferno dot, which is going to once again double dip our burn damage and Action Skill Damage. So, basically, we’ve got a double dip into another double dip, which is allowing us to hit for billions of damage.”

Just as cool, though, is the fact that once you do this, and you get into the billions of damage, you can truly see Borderlands 4 breaking under the weight of it, as you’ll see the damage go from billions…to negatives. That’s right, you broke the game so hard that it can’t keep going up in the number category.

The irony of all of this is that it wouldn’t have happened if the recent patch hadn’t powered up Amon more. Now, obviously, Gearbox Software will attempt to nerf this down to make things “more fair,” so you might want to try this build for yourself, if you’re an Amon player, before it’s gone.