Gameranx

Video Game News, Lists & Guides

Cyberpunk 2077 Surprise 2.3 Update Is Now Delayed

by

Developers reveal the scope size of 2.3.

CD Projekt Red is no stranger to some surprise updates to their games. Long after, when most of us assumed that the game was done with content updates and support, we might get a surprise reveal. It’s happened before with The Witcher 3 and their most recent RPG release, Cyberpunk 2077. However, the anticipated Cyberpunk 2077 2.3 update is being pushed back.

We don’t know what to expect with the 2.3 update. It was just casually unveiled by CD Projekt Red with an intended launch at the end of this month. That’s when we would also learn what exactly this new update would deliver to the game. However, we’re finding out today that the development team needs a little more time to work through the content planned.

Taking to X, the official Cyberpunk 2077 developers revealed that they initially hoped to have the update ready for players on June 26, 2025. Now, as we quickly approach that date, it’s been discovered that more time is needed to ensure developers have the content working as intended. Unfortunately, the announcement didn’t include any details about what the update would entail or when it would arrive.

Hey chooms,We initially hoped to put Update 2.3 in your hands on June 26. However, we'll need some more time to make sure we're happy with it – we're aiming for a scope similar to Update 2.2. We'll update you further as soon as we can!We appreciate your patience!

Cyberpunk 2077 (@cyberpunk.net) 2025-06-23T13:09:45.945Z

Instead, the developers noted that they are aiming for a scope similar to the previous 2.2 update. Some of the big features from that update included new cyberware, tattoos, cosmetics, vehicle customization, a photo mode, and the introduction of Johnny showing up as you ride around the infamous Night City.

It’s worth noting that this update is available for free across PlayStation 5, PC, and Xbox Series X/S. We anticipate being able to include the Nintendo Switch 2 in that lineup with the Cyberpunk 2077 2.3 update. For now, we’ll have to sit by and wait for the developers to reveal when we can get our first look at the update.

In other news, we recently learned that CD Projekt Red developers took inspiration from Novigrad when developing The Witcher 4 tech demo. You’ll also find that this upcoming installment will be based on a console-first approach.

Recent Videos

10 Most DISAPPOINTING Games of 2025 [First Half]

10 Most DISAPPOINTING Games of 2025 [First Half]
20 CONTROVERSIAL Game Mechanics Nobody Can Agree On

20 CONTROVERSIAL Game Mechanics Nobody Can Agree On
THIS NEW GAME LOOKS INSANE, SONY BUYING WARNER BROS? & MORE

THIS NEW GAME LOOKS INSANE, SONY BUYING WARNER BROS? & MORE
100 Brand NEW Games Announced in 2025

100 Brand NEW Games Announced in 2025
FBC: Firebreak - Before You Buy

FBC: Firebreak - Before You Buy
Nintendo Switch 2: 7 Things We TESTED

Nintendo Switch 2: 7 Things We TESTED
20 INSANELY FAST Games That FORCE YOU TO THINK FAST

20 INSANELY FAST Games That FORCE YOU TO THINK FAST
Switch 2: 10 Tips & Tricks You PROBABLY DIDN'T KNOW

Switch 2: 10 Tips & Tricks You PROBABLY DIDN'T KNOW
10 AA Games That Were ALMOST A MASTERPIECE

10 AA Games That Were ALMOST A MASTERPIECE
Category: Tag: , , , ,