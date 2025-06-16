CD Projekt Reveals Why They Are Focusing On Consoles First For The Witcher 4

CD Projekt Red has several projects in development right now. However, we know the next game to make its way out to the marketplace is The Witcher 4. This game project is currently in full production as the team works to bring the game to a successful completion. That said, this production will be a bit different for the team, as they are focusing on consoles first before centering their attention on the PC platform.

We’re sure you’ve already seen the technical demos showcased by CD Projekt Red. If you didn’t, the development team was present during an Unreal Engine 5 event that showcased some of the advancements and technical feats of the game engine. To help showcase some of these technological advancements for developers, we got a look at The Witcher 4. Again, this was a tech demo rather than pulling content directly from the game project.

Regardless, it’s something to at least see the vision this development team has for the game. However, what might have surprised some viewers was that the tech demo was centered around the PlayStation 5 platform. That was different from what we’ve seen in the past from the studio, which mainly first showcased the games on PC.

Thanks to Digital Foundry, during an interview with Charles Tremblay, the VP of technology for CD Projekt Red, it was explained why the studio is focused on consoles. The reason behind this move was due to past experiences the team has had. In the past, some issues arose from the development team’s attempt to scale down for consoles.

Most notably, I’m sure you all recall the disaster of a launch Cyberpunk 2077 had, especially on consoles. With this upcoming game, the focus is on ensuring the consoles run the game as intended, and then the studio can scale up for the PC. That should provide a more solid foundation for the game on consoles, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t some issues still ahead for the team.

In the same interview, Charles noted that they are striving to provide a 60 FPS experience for consoles. However, one platform that is proving to be a problem when it comes to this goal is the Xbox Series S. Meanwhile, for fans of The Witcher franchise, while we might not get our hands on this new installment for a good while, there are murmurings online that The Witcher 3 is getting new DLC soon.