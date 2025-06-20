The Witcher 4 Developers Watched Recordings of Novigrad For Inspiration

There are plenty of games fans are eagerly awaiting on. For instance, one game that might be on your radar is The Witcher 4. CD Projekt Red is chipping away at this game, and hopefully, we’ll have it in our hands sooner rather than later. But more importantly, we hope the game can raise the bar even more from its critically acclaimed predecessor, The Witcher 3.

Fortunately, we know that developers are still keeping the third installment in mind, not only to surpass but also to take inspiration from. It wasn’t too long ago that we learned some of the new developers working on The Witcher 4 were given the task of developing a new mission for The Witcher 3. That was not only a means to give players something new to enjoy with this game but, more importantly, to get developers into the mindset of how to handle The Witcher 4.

More recently, we learned that The Witcher 4 was given a tech demonstration. This was intended to highlight the power of the Unreal Engine, and although it wasn’t a direct copy of the game itself, it provided some insight into what developers aim for. Now, we’re getting a new statement over this tech demo from Jan Hermanowicz, the engineering production manager for the game.

Jan was speaking with GamesRadar, where they revealed how they are going through this generational shift with The Witcher 4. Likewise, it was revealed that the small village featured in the tech demo was created after developers watched recordings of Novigrad, a large city hub from The Witcher 3.

This was what developers took inspiration from. We have a bustling city, and now we have the power to enhance the experience even further compared to what the studio was capable of doing with the previous release. We’ll have to wait a bit longer before we receive our next marketing material. Fortunately, we know that developers are now taking a console-first approach to game development. That should make it a far better experience at launch than previous games from the studio.