PlayStation State of Play Is Officially Confirmed For Tomorrow

We are just starting the month of June, and typically, we have a few conferences to attend and watch. This generally is a big month for the video game industry. While E3 was once a big expo, it has since been shut down. Instead, we have new events taking its place, such as Summer Game Fest and individual showcases from developers or publishers. One of the latest showcases we can mark on your calendars is the PlayStation State of Play.

It was just yesterday that rumors started to circulate online that a State of Play event was going to happen. If you recall, an industry insider made a slight tease that an announcement for the event would happen today. Fortunately, we didn’t have to wait around very long before we got the official word from Sony. Taking to their official PlayStation Blog, the company unveiled that tomorrow will feature their latest State of Play showcase.

Not much is known at this time, and that’s likely to remain unchanged between now and tomorrow. Instead, we know that this will be a showcase lasting approximately 40 minutes. The event will also kick off at 5 PM ET. Similar to previous events, the State of Play event will bring new updates and announcements for games headed to the PlayStation 5.

Sony might be kicking this week off in a big way, so we’ll have to tune in and see what they bring out. We also have the Summer Game Fest event on Friday, with the Microsoft Xbox Games Showcase scheduled for Sunday. Unfortunately, we don’t have a confirmed Nintendo Direct scheduled for the immediate future. But at least we know that tomorrow, we can sit in and watch the PlayStation State of Play event. Now, speculation can run rampant on what games might be unveiled, such as Capcom’s Resident Evil 9.