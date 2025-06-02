Speculation Runs Rampant Over A Potential State of Play Announcement Teaser

We are fresh into the month of June. This is when events and showcases for the video game industry thrive. While we used to have E3, that has since been discontinued. Instead, we now have individual showcases and larger events, such as Summer Game Fest. One announcement that fans are eagerly awaiting is a Sony PlayStation State of Play. Could one be coming our way soon?

PlayStation fans are eagerly awaiting a showcase event or teaser to be announced. We know that this Friday marks the Summer Game Fest event. A couple of days after that is the Microsoft Xbox Games Showcase. So, could PlayStation be getting in on the fun as well? Thanks to a Reddit post, we’re finding out that industry insider Shinobi602 might have made a small tease that fans are running with at the moment.

Taking to Reserera, one user noted that tomorrow is their birthday, and as such, they are expecting an announcement to pop up about the next State of Play. Shinobi602 simply replied, “Happy Birthday,” leaving most to expect that this is a small tease, indicating tomorrow will come with an announcement from Sony about their next event.

As others have pointed out, this industry insider has a strong track record. Meanwhile, another industry insider has taken to the web and shared what they have heard about the upcoming Capcom game, Resident Evil 9. Typically, we see Resident Evil games promoted through Sony events, so having this news released specifically before an official announcement could be another clue that a State of Play event is scheduled for this week.

Of course, just what other games might pop up during this event is anyone’s guess. Fans have already chimed in on their hopes of getting an update, whether that’s the Insomniac Games Wolverine title or another look at Naughty Dog’s Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet. However, this is all just speculation at this point. So far, there’s been no sign of a PlayStation State of Play announcement quite yet. The same can be said for Nintendo and their Direct presentations, with even another reliable industry insider stating they have yet to hear anything regarding an upcoming immediate event.