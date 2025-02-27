Forza Horizon 5 PlayStation 5 Release Date Confirmed

It’s great being a PlayStation 5 player these days. Microsoft has made a move to bring their first-party games to the platform. Now, once beloved but exclusive IPs tied under the Xbox console and PC platform are branching out. Today, we’re discovering that the next big former Microsoft exclusive to land on the PlayStation 5 is Forza Horizon 5 this April.

The PlayStation 5 version of the game was unveiled to be in the works back in January of this year. However, we didn’t know when the game would come to the platform. Instead, it was only slated to launch sometime within the spring season of this year. Well, today on YouTube, the PlayStation channel uploaded a new trailer focusing on the game’s release.

It’s a brief trailer that confirms the game will officially launch on April 25, 2025. That should give some racing fans on the PlayStation 5 platform something new to enjoy. Of course, we’ll have to wait and see how the console version performs. But beyond that, it marks yet another Microsoft franchise that is embracing players wherever they might be.

If you don’t recall, the game launched in 2021 for the PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S platforms. It’s also the latest installment for the Forza Horizon franchise, as the developers have since been busy with another project. Playground Games has been chipping away with the next iteration of the Fable franchise, which was initially expected to be released later this year. However, that game was just delayed to 2026, with some now speculating that it’s to ensure a PlayStation 5 version of the game is ready at launch.

At any rate, if you’re interested in Forza Horizon 5 on the PlayStation 5, mark your calendars. Likewise, the latest trailer highlighting the PlayStation 5 release date is embedded below.