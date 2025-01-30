Forza Horizon 5 Is Now Confirmed For PlayStation 5

Plenty of players have been wondering what IPs would leave the Xbox exclusivity umbrella and land on competitor platforms. We know Xbox has been taking the approach that no IP is off the table for what could come to something like PlayStation and Nintendo. Today, we’re discovering that Forza Horizon 5 is the next game to see another release, this time for the PlayStation 5 console.

It’s been a wild ride with Xbox lately as they moved more towards providing games to where players are. Rather than focusing on exclusives and driving console sales, there are making moves such as providing cloud gaming access and IPs going multiplatform. Taking to the official Forza website, Xbox confirmed that this game is soon heading to the PlayStation 5 platform, although don’t expect a specific release date just yet.

Instead, the game is only slated to launch on the console platform in Spring 2025. This also seems to come with all the previous content added to the game. Playground Games mentions in their post highlighting the PS5 release that they have added nearly 900 cars, 40 thematic game updates, and a couple of expansions have been delivered with this installment.

With nearly 900 cars available in the game, over 40 thematic game updates, two expansions, and so much more content, our team is excited to announce that this spring, PlayStation 5 players will be able to explore Mexico’s beautiful roads and experience the Horizon Festival for the first time as we are officially launching Forza Horizon 5 on PS5. – Playground Games

That said, the post does mention that there is a special free content update coming to the game. However, this won’t be tied to just the PlayStation 5 as it will be available on all platforms. Unfortunately, we’ll have to wait and see what developers are adding to the game.

Forza Horizon 5 originally launched in 2021 and is available now on PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S platforms. Meanwhile, PlayStation 5 users can wishlist a copy of the game today. Now, players are waiting to see what other iconic franchises from Xbox might soon go multiplatform. For instance a recent comment made by Phil Spencer has players expecting a Starfield PlayStation 5 announcement soon.