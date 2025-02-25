Fable Has Been Delayed To 2026

Fable fans were hopeful they would get their hands on this reboot this year. Microsoft announced it was bringing this IP back into the limelight a few years ago. Oddly enough, at the time, Playground Games was announced to be handling this project. These are the folks responsible for the Forza Horizon franchise. So, this would be their first crack at something outside of the racing series. But we won’t be playing this game anytime this year.

Things are still progressing for this title. The news of the delay comes from Xbox Studios head Craig Duncan. Speaking on the official Xbox podcast, Craig alerted that he’s excited about the progress and what he’s played so far. However, they are going to give the team at Playground Games more time. So, it’s being booted out of the 2025 calendar year and is now slated to launch within 2026.

The podcast also showcases some new footage of the build currently being worked on. It’s not a new trailer but rather snippets of gameplay. You can check that out in the official podcast video upload embedded below. Hopefully, that will give you just a little more content to enjoy while we wait for the game to finally make its way into the marketplace.

One aspect that Craig continues to praise from this team is their visuals. You can see that in their past work from the Forza Horizon series, so we expect Fable to look astonishing. Hopefully, the visuals match the storyline and gameplay mechanics, but we’ll have to wait to learn more later.

Even though this game is not launching until 2026, there’s always the possibility that we might learn something new about it this year. Marketing materials could still come out and help showcase what the studio has planned for the game. Maybe we’ll learn more about the characters and storyline to tie us over until 2026 hits, but that might be wishful thinking, depending on how far into 2026 developers will be holding onto the game production.