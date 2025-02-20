Cyberpunk 2077 Sequel Devs Wants To Raise The Bar For Competition

CD Projekt Red stumbled out of the gate in a big way when it came to Cyberpunk 2077. I’m sure you don’t need to be reminded of the colossal failures the studio underwent as they rushed the latest RPG out into the marketplace. However, they did manage to turn things around, and now it’s a game well recommended. Regardless, we’re done with that game right now, and it shouldn’t have any unexpected updates coming our way. Instead, there is a team of developers focused on its sequel.

Thanks to The Gamer, we’re finding out that a CD Projekt Red’s job listing highlights one feature the studio wants to surpass its competitors. That feature ensures Cyberpunk 2077’s upcoming sequel has the most realistic and reactive crowd system in any game to date. If the studio can pull it off, that should make for a very immersive experience.

We’re looking for new members to join our North America team. 💥



🎮 Lead Encounter Designer



🎮 Senior Level Designer



🎮 Level Designer



🎮 Senior UI Programmer



🎮 Senior Animation Programmer



🎮 Senior Gameplay Programmer



🎮 Senior Gameplay Animator



Interested? Apply here… pic.twitter.com/wS22nJIYLW — CD PROJEKT RED (@CDPROJEKTRED) February 19, 2025

Night City was a lively place. Countless NPCs were roaming the area, interacting with vendors, and, of course, factions getting up to no good. But this next game could see the characters in Night City, or wherever this game takes place, being a bit more active. It’s an ambitious project, but we don’t expect anything less from CD Projekt Red.

Unfortunately, we’ll likely be waiting a good while before we start seeing marketing materials for this game. Multiple games are currently in the works at CD Projekt Red’s various development teams. The Witcher 4 entered full production recently and just received its first showing at The Game Awards last year. Likewise, we know that the developers are also seeking more hands to help craft their first new IP, Project Hadar.

So, while it’s exciting to see that the teams working on the sequel to Cyberpunk 2077 are raising the bar, it’s still likely far from being ready for the public eye. In the meantime, we’ll just have to wait and see if any new details come out from further job listings to help shed some light on the team’s ambitions.