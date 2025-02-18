CD Projekt Red Seeking Devs To Aid Their Project Hadar

CD Projekt Red has quite a few projects in the works. Across their teams, we have games like the next thrilling chapter of The Witcher franchise and the sequel to Cyberpunk 2077. However, beyond that, the studio is looking to bring its first new IP into the marketplace with Project Hadar. Little to nothing is known about this game, but it looks like production might be ramping up.

A new X post from Marcin Blacha, who handles some of the narratives at CD Projekt Red, mentioned Project Hadar. The post sought out an extraordinary crew to help bring the upcoming game to fruition. Looking at the link, which highlights various roles available within CD Projekt Red, multiple jobs are available specifically for Project Hadar.

Project Hadar needs an extraordinary crew. Please feel invited. https://t.co/FLtoqzzMzD — Marcin Blacha (@thetathetatheta) February 17, 2025

The various categories that have vacant spots available include engineering, design and story, art, and technical art. Again, we don’t know much about this game. We know that the next game to land in the marketplace will be The Witcher 4, which will follow Ciri instead of Geralt this time around. Likewise, we know that afterwards, we should see the next installment of the Cyberpunk franchise.

However, afterward, we will likely get a look into Project Hadar. As mentioned, this is a brand new IP from the developers, and they’re the first to bring it into the marketplace. But beyond that, we’re left with plenty of unanswered questions. Still, the fact that there is a new call to request more hands on deck for this production might indicate the team is ready to move onto the next stage.

It might be a good while before we learn anything about Project Hadar, but at least the gears are still spinning. Hopefully, there will be more than a few talented folks within the industry keen on ensuring this new project reaches the finish line.