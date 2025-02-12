Geralt Voice Actor Reaffirms He’s Coming Back For The Witcher 4

We got our first real look at CD Projekt Red’s next installment in The Witcher franchise during The Game Awards 2024. The Witcher 4 is in the works, and this time around, we’re not following the iconic protagonist Geralt in a new storyline. Instead, the developers have adjusted their focus to follow Ciri. That said, we’re far from being done with Geralt, as he’ll make a return.

So far, we don’t have too many details about The Witcher 4. Still, we did learn not long after the big trailer drop that Geralt would be coming back. Developers are not fond of leaving him behind or closing the door to his potential storyline. However, the developers were not keen on revealing just how much of a role Geralt would play this time.

One person who is even more excited about Geralt’s return is the voice actor who has portrayed him over the past several games. Doug Cockle recently lent his talents as the voice actor in the recent Netflix animated movie The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep. Speaking with PC Gamer, Doug noted to the publication that he can confirm that Geralt will appear in The Witcher 4, but he couldn’t say exactly in what way or how much.

“I can confirm that Geralt will appear in The Witcher 4. I just can’t say exactly in what way or how much.” – Doug Cockle

“I can’t wait to see what they do with Witcher 4. I’m excited to go on Ciri’s journey with her.” – Doug Cockle

Still, even without Geralt, Doug is excited to embark on this next chapter. He’s interested in learning what CD Projekt Red is doing with the story and going along on Ciri’s journey. Unfortunately, it might be a little while before we get our next notable look at the game. But in the meantime, there’s always time to go back and replay The Witcher 3, a game that Doug Cockle praises for the storytelling developers carefully crafted.