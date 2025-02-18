New PlayStation Plus Extra And Premium Games Are Available Now

Nine new games are coming to the service and 10 will be leaving in a month.

Sony’s PlayStation Plus subscription service receives monthly updates. These updates can sometimes be limited to specific tiers. Such as the following nine games that are now going to be available for PlayStation Plus Premium and Extra subscribers.

As shared by the folks over at GameRant. There are nine games available for PlayStation Plus Premium and PlayStation Plus Extra subscribers. There are three tiers to the service, not included in this update is the PlayStation Plus Essential tier. The Essential tier only has access to the base games.

PlayStation Plus Extra games

Lost Records: Bloom & Rage – Tape 1 – PlayStation 5

Mordhau – PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5

SaGa Frontier Remastered – PlayStation 4

Somerville – PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor – PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5

Tin Hearts – PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5

TopSpin 2K25 – PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5

PlayStation Plus Premium

Patapon 3 – PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5

Drophsip: United Peace Force – PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5

We recently covered the news that Sony has added 62 new trophies for PlayStation Plus Premium subscribers. That’s in total spread across both Patapon 3 and Dropship: United Peace Force. These can be collected by completing the main game and a few other side quests. To find out more, click here.

PlayStation Plus Premium and Extra are currently discounted by up to 75% for those of you who are in North America. With one caveat… your current subscription must have expired or you must be a new subscriber. While that’s not entirely fair to existing subscribers it is great for new ones. If you are interested in upgrading click here.

Sony announced today that there are 10 games that will be leaving PlayStation Plus in a months time. If you’d like to find out which games are leaving and when, click here.