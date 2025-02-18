10 Games Are Leaving PlayStation Plus Next Month

PlayStation Plus is Sony’s subscription service that offers players access to an ever-growing and changing catalogue of games. These games are available to download and are free to play as long as the user has an active PlayStation Plus subscription. Sadly some games are being removed from the service soon.

As shared by the folks over at Insider Gaming a user known as “Play Station Game Size” over on Twitter posted the news. 10 games are being removed from PlayStation Plus in March. Here they are:

Games leaving PlayStation Plus

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot

Final Fantasy Type-0

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure All Star Battle R

Life is Strange 2 Complete Season

Life is Strange True Colours

Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Video Game 6

Mortal Kombat 11

Phoenix Wright Ace Attorney Trilogy

Resident Evil 3

Street Fighter V Champion Edition

As stated above these games are leaving in March. The 18th of March specifically. If you think you might be interested in playing one of the above just make sure to download, install and open it before it is removed from the service. If you’d like to use the 18th of March deadline to spur you on through multiple gaming speed runs then that works too, as a month is sufficient time to take a crack at several of these titles.

