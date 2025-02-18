Sonic The Hedgehog 3 Is Now On Paramount+

Are you ready to go fast as you race to your potential nearby streaming service? Good, because there’s an incredibly successful video game movie that’s dropping on Paramount+ today, and it might be there right now if you’re lucky! We’re talking about Sonic The Hedgehog 3, which will hit Paramount+ today, just about two months after going live in theaters. The film was actually rumored to be going onto the streaming service sooner, but the film’s box office success likely curbed things a bit so that more money could be made. After all, it is the 2nd highest-grossing video game film ever! Let it make more money.

The Gamer and other sites confirmed today’s release date, and it’s likely a welcome one for Paramount+, which has been struggling to make itself relevant compared to the other big streaming services like Netflix, Hulu, Max, and Disney+. If you have it but haven’t seen this movie yet, you’re in for a treat.

Sonic The Hedgehog 3 is widely considered the best of the Sonic films, with not only a bigger focus on the serious storyline that’s at play but embracing the core voice acting cast in an even bigger way versus just focusing on the human element. Oh, but there are humans involved in the storyline, especially Jim Carrey, who is two different members of the Robotnik family: Ivo and Gerald. He only promised to come back for the third film if the script was “written in gold,” and apparently, the team was able to pull that off.

Then, there’s the fact that Shadow The Hedgehog made his debut in this film and was voiced by the one and only Keanu Reeves. So, yeah, that was destined to be a smash success. Sure enough, it made well over $400 million at the global box office and easily eclipsed what the previous two films did.

In fact, Paramount was so confident in what the movie would do that it greenlit a fourth film before the third one even released! That’s confidence. As we know now, that fourth film will feature the live-action debuts of Amy Rose and Metal Sonic, though the plot will remain a mystery for now. Some are hearing rumors of “time travel elements, which means that Silver The Hedgehog could appear soon.

Either way, Paramount has a big franchise that it will continue to build, so don’t miss out on watching it all on Paramount+!