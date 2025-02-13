Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds Finally Has An Announcement Trailer

If you remember, during The Game Awards 2024, Sega took to the stage and revealed Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds. Unfortunately, the reveal was practically nothing. It was one of those blink-and-you-miss-it moments. However, we got a decently length trailer during today’s Sony PlayStation State of Play event.

Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds looks to bring back another solid kart racer experience. We’re always up for a good kart racer, so hopefully, this one delivers. Unfortunately, for fans who were hopeful Sega would take a step back from this series and feature a variety of their IPs in the game, that doesn’t seem to be the case. Instead, it looks like, once again, the focus will be on Sonic and his friends.

Still, as players race around the various stages, you’ll find that the big change this time around is players will be transported to different worlds. Depending on the choice of the first-place racer, you’ll instantly get swapped around in other worlds and courses to finish the race. Likewise, you can expect your vehicle to change up depending on the course and environment.

So get ready to race your friends when Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds finally lands in the marketplace. Unfortunately, we don’t know when we’ll get the game, but Sega does seem to have a closed network test planned for later this month. In the meantime, you can check out the new trailer in the video we have embedded below.