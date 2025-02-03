Sonic The Hedgehog 3 Gets New Honor At The Global Box Office

It’s been fascinating to watch Sonic The Hedgehog 3 climb higher and higher in revenue at the global box office. Why? At first, it had a slightly slower start than its predecessor, likely due to Disney dropping a movie at the same time as it. However, that didn’t stop it from having consistent outings at the box office every week, both domestically and globally, thanks to positive word of mouth from both fans and critics. As such, its numbers kept climbing higher and higher, until now, it’s reached the natural plateau of its run. That plateau has established it two unique honors.

As noted by Box Office Mojo, Sonic The Hedgehog 3 has officially crossed $462 million at the global box office. That has made it the 2nd-highest-grossing video game property ever! If you can’t recall, the No.1 film on that list belongs to Mario via the animated movie he had in 2023. There’s a certain irony to that, but we won’t dwell on it too much.

All three films with Sonic are in the top ten of the highest-grossing video game films, and that’s a feat in and of itself. However, there is one that “certain fans” will want to boast. That’s because, if you take the Mario movie OUT of the equation, due to it being a fully 3D animated film versus every other film, which is a mix of live-action and CGI at times, then Sonic’s movie is now #1. It all depends on how you want to look at it.

All this will undoubtedly help lift up the 4th film when it arrives in March 2027. The movie was confirmed to be happening before the third film even dropped, which at first seemed like a bit of a “bold move,” and now feels like it was the right call so that they can get the fourth movie out as soon as possible.

Just as important, we do know some details about the 4th film based on both what the end credits sequences showed us in the third movie and based on other reports. First, we know Amy Rose and Metal Sonic will be in the movie. That alone is getting many fans hyped about what could happen with them.

Second, Jim Carrey said he would be up for returning, which is great because he’s very much the “heart and soul” of the film in some ways. Finally, there have been rumors about “time travel elements,” which could lead to the arrival of Silver the Hedgehog.