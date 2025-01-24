SEGA Pokes Fun At Sonic The Hedgehog 3 Oscar Snub

There are a few things in life that people wish would get the “respect they deserve.” Sadly, life doesn’t always play by those rules. You might recall a little while ago we noted that Sonic The Hedgehog 3 wouldn’t be eligible for “Best Picture” at The Oscars. While the movie obviously wasn’t going to get nominated for various reasons, including The Oscars being a bit “too picky” with what it means to be a true “Best Picture” nominee, the main reason it wasn’t going to get nominated was because of specific rules that the award show had that the film didn’t “qualify for.”

As stated previously, the rules themselves were rather arbitrary, and fans felt they were rather stupid, especially given how well Sonic The Hedgehog 3 did in theaters and how well-received the third film was by both fans and critics alike. So, when The Oscars revealed their picks for “Best Picture” yesterday, and fans started to make comments on them, SEGA got in on the action and had some fun:

It’s actually unclear what film the original tweeter was referencing, but there were plenty of snubs at The Oscars this year that has made many unhappy, including with Sonic’s latest film. The irony here is that video game properties have to work really hard to even get nominated for certain award shows, and even when they do nominated, the likelihood of them winning is incredibly hard.

Take a certain Naughty Dog game adaptation. Most people agree that it was one of the best shows of its period, and it was nominated for numerous Golden Globes and Emmys. However, the only awards it won were for certain “branches” of those award shows, and it didn’t win any main awards. The same goes for a Bethesda adaptation on Amazon Prime, where Walter Goggins was nominated for his incredible acting in the series yet didn’t win any awards.

So, if those shows couldn’t win any awards, what chance did Sonic the Hedgehog have with his third movie? Exactly.

To be fair, even if it was nominated for certain awards, it likely wouldn’t have won them, and that’s a shame. Many people really did resonate with the film, with several scenes sticking out in one form or another. The job Keanu Reeves did showing off the pain and suffering that Shadow the Hedgehog had was praised by all, and that says nothing of Jim Carrey giving his all in two different roles.

Oh well, there’s always the 4th film!