Sonic X Shadow Generations Surpasses Original Title In Sales

Remasters are a curious thing in the video game space. In recent times, they’ve been seen more as “money grabs” for certain developers/publishers, with some not exactly holding up despite the “improved treatment.” However, some remasters have done really well with fans and critics, selling well and giving new life to certain franchises. Last year, SEGA dropped Sonic X Shadow Generations, which upgraded the original classic title with not only better graphics and gameplay refinements but added an entirely new storyline featuring Shadow The Hedgehog. It was a bold move, but it was one that definitely paid off, as the sales numbers prove.

A press release that was noted online by SEGA revealed that Sonic X Shadow Generations has surpassed two million in sales. At first, that might not seem like the most impressive thing, especially since Sonic’s last big mainline game sold three million in about a month versus this game getting two million in three months. However, context is key here, and one of the key pieces of context is that this remaster/upgrade has now sold more than the original Sonic Generations title.

BREAKING: @SEGA has announced that #SonicXShadowGenerations has surpassed 2 million units sold! #SonicNews pic.twitter.com/BCzujgqYNy — The Sonic Stadium ✪ 25 YEARS OF SONIC NEWS (@sonicstadium) January 23, 2025

That’s honestly a bit shocking. However, it speaks to the state of Sonic’s games during that period of the original’s release versus where we are now.

Back then, Sonic had a slew of titles that were either not quality or heavily undersold. Some even wondered if SEGA knew how to make a good title with Sonic anymore. The hook of the “generational game” was to bring in the 2D and 3D versions of Sonic together, alongside the two different versions of Eggman, to create a story and gameplay loop that “bridged the gap” and welcomed all levels of Sonic fans. It worked at the time, but the sales were clearly not the best.

In contrast, right now, both Sonic and Shadow the Hedgehog are riding recording highs. Sonic has bounced back well from that period via a certain 2022 title that’ll get a sequel soon enough. Plus, Sonic has enjoyed a trio of successful live-action box office movies, with the third introducing Shadow, portrayed by Keanu Reeves.

To that end, not only did Shadow get all-new content in the remaster, but Keanu Reeves was brought into the game via a special DLC that allowed him to voice Shadow once again while introducing a new level that tied into the third movie.

No matter the reasons, the game’s success is good for SEGA and Sonic’s franchise.