Sonic 4 Gets Rolling Before Sonic 3 Has Even Arrived

SEGA is doubling down on its IP in more ways than one. After Nintendo’s success in branching out of the gaming space and into entertainment and the success of the first two Sonic movies, Justin Scarpone told VGC that they were hoping to capitalise on their company’s nostalgic IPs. Sonic 3 is ready to roll into cinemas and already a 4th installation has been given the green light.

As reported by VGC. A fourth instalment of Sonic has been given the go-ahead before the third film has even officially hit cinemas. Initial reviews for the movie have been released. They aren’t the sort of reviews that would encourage serious faith in the franchise. The film’s screenwriting is reportedly flimsy, propped up by the comedic genius of Jim Carrey and Ben Schwartz.

However, SEGA’s Tansmedia boss Justin Scarpone has openly professed his desire to capitalise on nostalgic IP for the company in an attempt to help it branch out into the entertainment space. While this is a valid strategy to keep a company rolling, quality shouldn’t suffer. There will be a fine line going forward that separates this approach from failure and success and quality will be the deciding factor.

Nintendo made some interesting controversial choices leading up to its Super Mario Movie. But they (for the most part) paid off and were a success. Can SEGA emulate these successes with Sonic 4? Only time will tell. If you’d like to read more on Justin Scarpone’s approach to SEGA’s IP click here.