The Early Reviews of Sonic The Hedgehog 3

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is coming to cinemas this weekend. As a result, the initial reviews are in. These reviews are across various sites, but it’s still early days, so don’t make up your mind just yet.

As per The Gamer, reviews have started trickling out onto various sites. The film again stars legendary actor Jim Carrey as Doctor Eggman, along with other stars like Idris Elba, Keanu Reeves and James Marsden. Jim Carrey has received great praise so far.

Games Radar Review

Games Radar wrote that Jim Carrey stole the show while also praising Ben Schwartz for his comedic portrayal of Sonic, which has been consistent across the first two films as well. However, GamesRadar also felt that the film had too many characters and that Keanu Reeves’ Shadow wasn’t all he could have been as a villain. The folks over at Games Radar felt that several characters didn’t get the screen time they deserved to do their roles justice. The redeeming character was Jim Carrey’s Doctor Eggaman, whose humour and wacky presence seemed to lift the show and the audience.

Rotten Tomatoes Reviews

Rotten Tomatoes has 31 Critic reviews so far and they range from fair to mild to middling. Unfortunately, the Rotten Tomatoes critics are not quite as taken with the film. Some of the critics even wished for the film to come to an early end. That is one individual’s opinion so take it with a pinch of salt. Some of the other critics felt that the movie would better suit SEGA fans and a child audience. Perhaps Carrey’s wacky antics didn’t quite land with some folks.

Polygon Review

Polygon was more complimentary towards Keanu Reeves and his portrayal of Shadow but less fond of the screenwriting regarding his role. The team at Polygon seem to feel that the screenwriting, plot and premise let the film down and that Shadow’s story is an extension of Knuckle’s. They even had this to say:

“Kids probably deserve a better faux-superhero franchise; Carrey certainly does. But sometimes, junky kids movies turn out pretty fun in spite of themselves. That’s just another run of Sonic’s superior luck.” ~ Polygon

In conclusion…

It’s safe to say that Sonic the Hedgehog 3 will be a wacky, funny, predictable kids’ movie. Is it the Sonic movie we’ve all hoped for? Probably not, but it’s best to wait and see for ourselves. The film releases on December 20th, if you’d like to find out more click here.