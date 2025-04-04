Atomfall: How To Carry More Inventory Items

Inventory is a big problem in Atomfall. You’re stuck with a limited backpack right from the start and you’ll have to start dumping items early to carry everything you want. There’s only so much space, but there are ways to keep more stuff. If you’re confused about the backpack and want to increase your slots, carry more ammo, or figure out how to keep precious items you don’t necessarily want to lug around with you all the time, here’s what you need to know.

How The Backpack Works

By default, in Atomfall, you start the game with 12 small inventory spaces and 4 two-handed weapon slots. That means you can carry 12 small items (consumables, throwables, one-handed weapons) and 4 large two-handed weapons. The four large slots are dedicated to only two-handed weapons like Cricket Bats, Shotguns, Rifles and other weapons, and you’ll always have those four slots. Smaller weapons like Survival Knives or Handguns will fit into your 12-slot backpack area instead.

You’ll have a backpack with this limited inventory right at the start of the game — and there’s no way to increase it. But there’s a way to store items so you can keep them for later. Here’s a quick overview of the backpack.

The backpack (your inventory) has 12 slots for small items, and 4 slots for large items.

for small items, and for large items. Tools (Torch, Metal Detector, Signal Redirector) don’t count toward your slots and will appear in their own dedicated slots at the bottom of the menu.

Small items include consumables, handguns, one-handed melee weapons and throwables.

Large items include shotguns, Cricket Bats, rifles or any other two-handed weapon.

The backpack (currently) can’t be upgraded, and items can’t be stored in random containers.

You’ll have four quick-select slots you can assign at any time in the backpack.Select an item and press [PC: 1-4, XB: Y, PS: Triangle] to assign the item to one of your four shortcut slots. This allows you to quickly select a weapon or item without having to open your inventory first. Guns taken from your inventory must be reloaded — but guns assigned to your shortcuts will retain how much you’ve reloaded them previously.

How To Carry More Materials & Ammo

Crafting materials and ammo are considered separates from the backpack and have their own counters and limits — which you can increase the number of crafting materials and ammo you can carry with the Deep Pockets skill.

To unlock Deep Pockets, you’ll need the Crafting Manual found in Data Store Delta in the Interchange. Restore power with an Atomic Battery, then climb over the computer banks over the electrified water to reach the opposite catwalk. Collect the key and use it on the lower level of the data store to get this valuable book. The skill costs 5 skill points.

Deep Pockets increases how much crafting supplies and ammo you can carry total.

How To Store Items

While you can’t upgrade your inventory backpack, you can store items in a shared inventory at any time — the game doesn’t explain this feature well, but you’ll find Pneumatic Dispatch Tubes in all government bunkers, and especially at the entrance to the Interchange in all regions of the map.

The Pneumatic Dispatch Tube is found usually at the start of every bunker or underground government location. You’ll find them in the control room that opens the bunker door to the Interchange from all region doors — and they’re an important tool you must use to manage your inventory.

The Pneumatic Dispatch Tube is a shared inventory. Anything you place in the tube will appear in every other tube in the game. The tube has 100 inventory slots — you can send items into the tube for storage or take them out when revisiting an area. It’s simple and they’re almost everywhere. The only problem is that they’re always located in government bunkers, you won’t find them in caves or in the overworld map. However, they will often be found in subareas of underground locations like the Robotics Lab or the Medical Lab in the Interchange.

Drop off any items you don’t need in the Pneumatic Dispatch Tube so you have room to collect more items — always carry 3 or so healing items, and eat any food you find to heal. Keep a few throwables on you at all times t wipe out enemy patrols in a single throw and always have inventory slots open.