Insomniac Games Says There’s A Process Before Revealing More Wolverine Marketing Materials

There are so many games we can’t wait to check out and play. Likewise, there are some games we’re anticipating to hear more about this year after a lengthy pause from the public. One of those games in that list includes Marvel’s Wolverine from the folks over at Insomniac Games. Now, fans are getting restless, and developers are revealing that there’s more of a process to how they share new details.

It’s not uncommon for developers to get some hate from impatient fans. One fan for Insomniac Games let the studio hear it online about how they are upset about the lack of Wolverine news. Rather than ignoring the comment outright, Insomniac Games wants to clear the air by saying that they will share news when the studio is ready to share.

We're actively working on Marvel's Wolverine for PS5. We'll share news about the game when *we* are ready to share it. That will always be our answer.



We can't act on everything requested when things take time, resources, and the greenlight to share them. — Insomniac Games (@insomniacgames) April 3, 2025

We know Insomniac Games is chipping away at the game, and we’re certainly excited to learn more about it. After the leaks that came out for Marvel’s Wolverine back in 2023, we’re confident that the developers want to ensure that the next big unveiling will blow fans away.

But again, we’ll have to wait and see when the studio will be ready to share more news and trailer footage. After its release was announced in 2021, fans have waited a while with no clear indication when we’ll get the next showing. Unfortunately, we also don’t know when the developers will release the game. Currently, there’s a targeted launch window quite yet. That said, we do know that when Marvel’s Wolverine is released into the marketplace, you’ll find it exclusive for the PlayStation 5 console. In the meantime, you can view the trailer for the game in the video embedded below.