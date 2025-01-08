Monster Hunter Wilds Next Open Beta Features The Gypceros

Monster Hunter fans are waiting to get their hands on the full launch of Monster Hunter Wilds. The upcoming installment from Capcom is in the works, with an intended launch at the end of February. However, if you missed the first open beta test or just want another chance to spend some time with this game, you’ll soon have the opportunity. Players will get to dive into Monster Hunter Wilds early next month.

Thanks to PC Gamer, we discovered that Capcom recently released a new video highlighting the beta test. This is an open beta test that will be available in two waves. Players will get to try the game out with some early quests and explore the area at their leisure. This will also feature crossplay, so those on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and the PC platform will not be without the opportunity to try this game out.

Monster Hunter Wilds Open Beta Test 2

February 6, 2025, 7:00 PM PST – February 9, 2025, 6:59 PM PST

February 13, 2025, 7:00 PM PST – February 16, 2025, 6:59 PM PST

Players will find the same content from the first open beta test, but it will also include the addition of Gypceros for you to hunt. The video we have embedded below gives a small sneak peek of this battle in the new open beta test announcement. That said, there was mention of several improvements that were already being made to the game, and with the focus on ensuring Monster Hunter Wilds delivers as expected, those improvements won’t be featured in the upcoming open beta test.

Monster Hunter Wilds is set to launch on February 28, 2025. So you won’t have to wait very long to get the full game after the open beta test. Again, those interested in the game will find it available for the PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S platforms. You can also find out the performance targets for consoles right here. Need an extra hand at how to access the beta? We have you covered with this guide.