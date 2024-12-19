Monster Hunter Wilds Devs Unveils Targeted Resolution & Frame Rates

There are more than a few anticipated games we can’t wait to play in 2025. One of those that has fans counting down the days for its release is Monster Hunter Wilds. Capcom is working on the next installment for fans of this IP, and while we are getting this game early next year, some details have been under wraps. For instance, we’re finally getting some new details on what Capcom is targeting regarding resolution and frame rates on console platforms.

Thanks to the RPG Site, we’ve discovered that Capcom had a pre-launch community update stream. The showcase offered an outlook on what Capcom wants to see released for the game on consoles. We have a breakdown of resolutions and frame rates across the supported console platforms. Meanwhile, we can expect variations on PCs due to hardware and settings.

Xbox Series X & PlayStation 5

Fidelity Mode – 4K 30fps

– 4K 30fps Performance Mode – 4K (1080p internal) 60fps

Xbox Series S

The Xbox Series S will only have one option, which offers 1080p with 30fps

That at least gives you a look at what to expect from the current console lineup. It is reported that there are plans to see PlayStation 5 Pro supported with a day-one patch. However, details on what to expect from this console will be unveiled later. With Monster Hunter Wilds set to launch in early 2025, we shouldn’t have to wait too much longer before we know what to expect with the PS5 Pro.

If you haven’t been keeping tabs on Monster Hunter Wilds, players are stepping into the role of a custom Hunter. Our narrative journey will take us to the harsh and untested Forbidden Lands, filled with monsters. But our goal here is not just slaying down these beasts but tracking down a missing expedition party. Players interested in the game will find it available on February 28, 2025, when it will launch on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S platforms. You can also view the community update stream in the video embedded below.