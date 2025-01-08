Monster Hunter Wilds: How To Access The Open Beta

Monster Hunter Wilds is running a second Open Beta, giving anyone that’s curious a second shot at playing the game for free and seeing what Monster Hunter is all about. The next beta period is set between Feb. 6-9th and Feb. 13th-16th — all before the game’s full release on Feb. 28th. Below we’ll explain everything you need to know about the Open Beta and how to gain access. It’s available to everyone, so as long as you have a PS5, Xbox Series X or compatible PC, you’ll be able to play.

For the duration of the open beta, console players are NOT REQUIRED to subscribe to Xbox Game Pass or to PS+ — you’ll be able to play online without these services, but they will be required for online play after the full release. Let’s dig into everything the open beta has to offer and see how to access.

When Does The Open Beta Start?

The first Open Beta (OBT 1) has already concluded, but a second Open Beta period will be available in February. Here are the times. Sign-ups are not required.

Open Beta 2 is available on PC (Steam) , PS5 and Xbox Series X .

is available on , and . PT: Thursday, February 6th 2025 7:00pm – Sunday, February 9th , 2025 6:59 pm

2025 7:00pm – Sunday, , 2025 6:59 pm PT: Thursday, February 13th, 2025 7:00 pm – Sunday, February 16th, 2025 6:59 pm

How To Access The Open Beta | February OBT 2

To play the Open Beta, you’ll need to download a specific game app called “Monster Hunter Wilds Open Beta” that’s separate from the normal game. Here’s how to find the client.

PC (Steam) : Search “Monster Hunter Wilds Open Beta” on Steam.

: Search “Monster Hunter Wilds Open Beta” on Steam. PS5 : Search “Monster Hunter Wilds Open Beta” on the PS Store.

: Search “Monster Hunter Wilds Open Beta” on the PS Store. Xbox Series X: Search “Monster Hunter Wilds Open Beta” on the Xbox Marketplace.

These Open Beta clients will be available closer to the Open Beta period. Check your preferred store front before the Open Beta to pre-download.

What You Need To Know

Here’s a quick rundown of things you’ll want to know about the upcoming beta.

The Open Beta has Crossplay .

. Subscription services (PS+ & Xbox Game Pass) are not required to play on consoles.

(PS+ & Xbox Game Pass) are to play on consoles. Save data from the first Open Beta will carry over .

from the first Open Beta will . Character creation data will carry over and can be ported to the full game on release.

will carry over and can be on release. All content from Open Beta 1 will be available in Open Beta 2.

You’ll earn a pendant and a special pack of bonus items. To learn more about the Open Beta 2 period, check out the official announcement on Capcom’s website here.