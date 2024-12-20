Capcom Reveals Monster Hunter Wilds Performance Targets For Xbox Series X|S And PS5, And PS5 Pro Support

We’ll see if four months is enough time for Capcom to get to grips with PSSR and all that.

Capcom has revealed their performance targets for Monster Hunter Wilds on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

As reported by RPG Site, both PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X will offer two modes. Prioritizing graphics will lead to a 30 FPS target, and an internal resolution of 3072 x 1728. Prioritizing framerate will lead to a 60 FPS target, and an internal resolution of 1080p. On either mode, the graphics will then be upscaled to a full 4K.

For Xbox Series S, I will only output to 1080p, the same resolution internally being output, and it will have a target 30 FPS.

These definitely indicate an improvement over Monster Hunter World ran on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, even on the upgraded PlayStation 4 Pro and Xbox One X versions of those consoles. None of those consoles were able to run Monster Hunter World on 4K, punctuating how definitive the upgrade has been between the last two console generations.

Capcom also revealed that they would be adding PlayStation 5 Pro support for Monster Hunter Wilds with a Day One Patch. They made this announcement on Twitter:

“We are happy to confirm that PS5 Pro Enhanced support will be added to Monster Hunter Wilds via a day 1 patch. We’ll share more details on how the graphics will be enhanced on PS5 Pro at a later date. #MHWilds”

That will definitely be a touchy subject for Capcom to breach, given the struggles other third party developers have had with PlayStation 5 Pro. While Sony’s first-party and second-party titles have gamely demonstrated the full capabilities of the console, it’s now common knowledge that the likes of Silent Hill 2 and Alan Wake 2 actually run worse on PlayStation 5 Pro compared to the base PlayStation 5, or for that matter, the Xbox Series X.

As we last reported, developers are currently pushing forward updates so that players can disable PSSR on their games. Capcom may choose to also provide such options, or to not even make use of Sony’s upscaler completely. RE Engine has given us some of the best looking games of this generation across PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S already, so Capcom may not feel particularly compelled to push improvements on that front.

But even more than that, Monster Hunter Wilds is supposed to have cross-platform cross-play. Whatever enhancements Capcom will add for PlayStation 5 Pro owners should not come at the cost of making cross-play worse. We imagine Capcom will settle for improvements that are nice to have, but won’t be substantially huge. And we’ll see in the coming weeks what those improvements will be.