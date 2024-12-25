NextHandheld Shares A Switch 2 Pic – And It’s Completely Different To Everyone Else’s Switch 2s!

NextHandheld has lived up to their promise, and shared a picture of the Switch 2, but with quite a catch.

NextHandheld introduced themselves as a gamer from the future, who shocked fans when their claims of having a Switch 2 were verified by the moderators at Reddit. Subsequently, another moderator, Spheromancer, expressed their misgivings about believing NextHandheld’s claims. The Verge’s Sean Hollister got in contact with NextHandheld, and came out of their interview convinced that, if NextHandheld’s Switch 2 is not 100 % confirmed real, it is at least credible.

🎄This holiday season, I couldn’t resist sharing this gift with you all. Some might call it an early reveal… but I call it the best-kept secret of the year. 👀🎁 pic.twitter.com/btAcUo9j0Q — NextHandheld (@NextHandheld) December 25, 2024

As you should be able to see from the tweet we embedded above. NextHandheld has shared a photo of the Switch 2. What may drive you and every Nintendo fan who has been following the rumor mill for the last half year, however, is the fact that it looks very different from the other leaks we have seen so far.

NextHandheld’s picture only has a side view, so we can’t make comparisons to the Switch or other devices. But we can immediately see that the console’s backside shows the U-shaped kickstand. What’s interesting about it is, there are small wings coming up from the bottom of each side. With the angle of the photo,it looks like the musical note commonly called the quaver.

On top of that, the side view was positioned to show us the left side of the console that will attach to the Joy-Cons. And that has now completely changed. Now, you can go grab your Nintendo Switch right now to check how it works there. Since the Switch Joy-Cons attach from the top and slide downwards, there is an opening at the top of each rail.

The picture shows there is no such opening on top. Instead, there is a long hollow opening inside, which looks like it would perfectly seal in a Joy-Con when it’s attached in. We will point out here that this looks like another piece of clever engineering on Nintendo’s part, as other game portable makers have different systems. For example, the Legion Go’s controller attachments have to be moved slightly up or down to connect or remove them from the device.

We can also zoom in on the picture and see what’s inside that hollow opening, which NextHandheld uploaded at a resolution of 1200 x 673. Since the console is flipped to show the kickstand, we see the Nintendo logo upside down, from the same end where the kickstand would touch the floor.

In the middle of the hollow opening is what looks like a long cylindrical metal piece, which also appears to be lined. While we don’t know what this metal piece is for, it’s definitely not something that’s in the original Switch. One can assume that this could be where the magnetic Joy-Cons attach. Such an opening would also make sense if the technology employed was electromagnetic suction.

Finally, the top of the hollow opening has a small white cross shape inside it. Now, some viewers have already concluded this image is fake, because they assumed that this had something to do with the Switch’s start button. Obviously, the start button didn’t have anything to do with the openings for the original Switch, so that ‘debunking’ doesn’t make sense at all.

While it’s not clear what the cross is for, it may also have something to do with how the new Joy-Cons attach or detach.

NextHandheld shared other details, saying this about the console and Joy-Con colors:

“Matte black. Will baby blue and orange become iconic?”

And they confirmed that the console has a microphone. But, as you may have already realized, the wings at the bottom of this kickstand design have not appeared in any of the prior ‘leaked’ images of the Switch 2 at all.

Does that mean all these leaks were fake? Not necessarily. If you go all the way back to the original leaks from the Hosiden factory from this September, the people sharing these leaks pointed out that the final design could still change.

With all that said, wouldn’t it be embarrassing for Satisfye, Dbrand, and ivoler if it turned out none of them had the Switch 2 specifications after all? But if you want, we can now say that it’s a matter of NextHandheld’s word against these other leakers, or at least everyone after the original September Hosiden factory leak.

Either NextHandheld’s picture is fake and they came in late for some publicity, or a bunch of game accessory companies took Nintendo fans for quite a ride. And that gives us another reason to look forward to the official Switch 2 announcement and reveal.