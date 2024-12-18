Can We Still Believe The Switch 2 Redditor “From The Future” After All? A New Source Disputes Extent Of Their Credibility

As always, we need to be discriminating on what rumors we believe about video games.

As we’ve been clear, while we have been reporting all these incoming rumors of the Switch 2, we also attempt to weigh the credibility of the rumors and their sources. Today we raise doubts on a source we reported on earlier this week.

And the source we are scrutinizing today is NextHandheld, the redditor “from the future” who claimed to have a Switch 2 in their hands and was fielding questions from fans. Since our last report, NextHandheld has given an actual date for the Switch 2’s announcement: this coming January 11, 2025.

As posted on the GamingLeaksAndRumours subreddit by user ArcWardenScrub, another reddit moderator has chimed in on NextHandheld’s claims. Spheromancer happens to also be on Famiboards at the same time as being a reddit mod, and they made these posts on that site:

“Ok I’ll use this to reply to. I have seen the images going around, I will say that it is nowhere near enough to verify if anything is real or not, so the claims that this stuff is real should definitely have never been made by the mods of the other sub in my opinion. It’s just pictures of the “dock”.

I can say that to me it looks like legitimate hardware severely cropped to hide the background of wherever this person was in, according to himself. There’s obviously no telling if it’s actually the Switch 2 or just some random dock looking hardware, though.

The Nintendo fanboy in me wants to believe it’s real but there is just no way of knowing what the heck it is over 2 photos.

I also was able to get the details to one of my Nintendo sources and they don’t seem to think it’s real at all. So for now, it’s more than likely nothing.

I’m working with the guy to see if we can get more though, he says he has more pictures. I promised I would not share the images and I won’t, he seems very paranoid over the topic but I’m unsure why waiting until Christmas would change anything for him at this point.”

“It’s definitely a dock, there’s a slot for the console or whatever in the middle. & the images are just the dock, there’s nothing inside it.

Also yes there is a Switch 2 logo, its almost exactly this that was going around but the font is different and more nintendo-y if that makes any sense.

Not sure if the 2 and the switch logo actually line up correctly at the bottom or not though which just made me even more skeptical.”

For what it’s worth, NextHandheld’s description of the Switch 2 logo matches the logo that MoistyCharlie also allegedly shared on the Grand Theft Auto 6 Discord. It was MoistyCharlie who actually shared an image of the logo, so take that as you will.

And we should certainly be mindful that when the hubbub over NextHandheld’s initial reddit came up, the moderator claimed that they saw evidence, but did not specify that they saw the console itself.

So there’s certainly a disconnect between what Spheromancer and that other moderator, MacksNotCool, are saying about NextHandheld’s claims. So we may see in a few days if they clarify these details, to re-confirm or deny NextHandheld’s credibility.

But as always, we should be mindful that Nintendo can make many of these rumors wrong at any time, if it suits them best. So even these potential credibility tests will not be enough for us to figure out when Nintendo actually makes the announcement and releases the Switch 2.