Rumor: Redditor “From The Future” Proved To The Mods They Have A Switch 2 And Shared Details

As we had just reported on how there are way too many leaked images of the Switch 2, that it’s no longer credible that they all got those images from Nintendo, there are still other rumors about the console.

We, of course, cannot verify any of this information. Aside from people in the industry, nobody knows any of this for sure until Nintendo actually announces it. With all that in mind, we will point out that there’s at least a little more reason to believe this over other rumors.

A redditor using the handle NextHandheld started a reddit with the title “I’ve come from the future” and claimed that they got a final release Switch 2 and it’s dock. They also claimed to post proof this Christmas, but you can see at the top of the comments that they already shared this proof to Reddit’s moderators.

And so, as much as Reddit’s moderators have become stricter about what Switch 2 rumors they will allow to stay on, they have made an exception in this case. While some users have pointed out the possibility of collusion between the mod and this user, this just doesn’t happen everyday.

So what does NextHandheld say about the Switch 2?

First things first, it is called the Switch 2, with the logo described like this:

“All I can tell you is the first row is the old switch joycon icon and then a big 2, the second row is Nintendo, and the third row is Switch.”

They then say this about the reveal:

“I’ve heard word it’s gonna be in January something about there being a Nintendo meeting but I don’t have that info confirmed”

NextHandheld confirms that the Switch 2 is definitely lighter than the Steam Deck. In fact, they claim it’s much lighter and as thin as the original, which would suggest some premium engineering. They also allude to a new Joy-Con gimmick:

“Oh there’s actually some interesting stuff in the Joy-cons that I haven’t seen anyone mention so that could create new experiences. I was probably more excited before but I wouldn’t say I’m disappointed either. If I had the choice to use to play most steam deck quality games I would say no contest

The top side of the joycon when detached has a surprise feature. Oh and the magnets themselves are buttons.”

The buttons are clicky like the bigger Switch, as opposed to the softer Switch Lite buttons. But they are ‘Ever so slightly bigger.’

NextHandheld didn’t get the Switch 2 with complete packaging but said this about the dock:

“The dock is curved on the edges and the back. And weirdly the dock doesn’t cover to the top of the screen

Imagine the current dock with rounded edges on to top. It’s wider to fit the bigger screen size but the height oddly is not that tall. Honestly it looks a bit jarring to me because so much of the screen pops out and especially with the round corners when the switch isn’t. What I remember how the switch shows the charge at top sometimes – I wonder if they’ll make use of that space creatively as a standby mode.”

NextHandheld confirms there is a U-shaped kickstand, as well as a USB-C on top, a new C capture button, but can’t really test them. As it turns out, they can’t turn the device on at all, but they do know that there will be a game ready for it because it will also launch with a bundle.

We’re passing on the other details at this point, but for what it’s worth, NextHandheld claims it’s essentially the same as we have seen in previous leaks, and also the magnetic Joy-Con attachment rumor.

So, is it possible that all these consecutive rumors from September of leaked Switch 2 images are true after all? But they all hinge on that one September source, from that Chinese forum.

While we have our doubts that some of the more recent rumors really had separate sources, we obviously can’t dismiss the original rumor itself. But if NextHandheld’s claims are real, we won’t have to wait that long to find out.