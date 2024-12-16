There Are Three New Separate Rumors Of Leaked Switch 2 Pictures, Should We Believe Them?

A lot of Nintendo Switch 2 leaks have been going on, but at this point we have to take a step back and ask some important questions about them.

We will cover what rumors came up over the weekend after The Game Awards. The most high-profile rumor came from Dbrand, who had a listing for a case they’re calling the Killswitch 2.

Dbrand talked to The Verge and claimed to know the actual dimensions of the Switch 2. When prodded about their source, Dbrand responded “Nice try, Nintendo.”

And then, Kysen over at Famiboards shared images of new cases for the purported Switch 2, with clear renders of the Switch 2 itself. While we can’t link to the Famiboards post, you can see them from this post by Necro Felipe on Twitter.

Coincidentally, Kysen shared another different batch of images of a Switch 2 render. As explained in the GamingLeaksAndRumours subreddit by user Fidler_2K, the source who shared the original Switch 2 CAD images last September shared newer images that update us on the positioning of the different ports and design elements.

As you may have noted, we aren’t going to bother to go into detail on any of these rumors. Why? Because as Super Metal Dave 64 pointed out on this new opinion video on his second YouTube channel, there are substantially no real new rumors here.

And it didn’t take us that long to double check on this as well. We’ll list down each of those rumors below:

September 18 – the original CAD images that Fidler_2k and Kysen refer to above

September 20 – 小宁子 XNZ’s 3D-printed Switch 2

December 10 – peripheral maker Satisfye shows an alleged Switch 2 inside their ZenGrip2 case in a promotional video that is later removed from YouTube

December 11 – Nintendo Youtube fan channel SwitchUp makes a video showing a 3D printed Switch 2 sent to them by another peripheral company

December 13 – images of a Switch 2 in another case are posted by Facebook account Towkay Vortex, and also later get removed from that website

All of these rumors are based on that original CAD image leak all the way from September.

Now, we can give a pass on some of these claims and rumors. 小宁子 XNZ happened to be first in line, and she got enough info in advance to make the first 3D printed Switch 2. So she has the most credibility out of everyone that she got her information from sources she trusts, whether they told her the truth or not. We can also believe SwitchUp made their video in good faith.

But it’s clear when Satisfye garnered attention from tempting fate with their ZenGrip2 video, that other companies saw that they could get a lot of publicity from doing the same thing.

And some will say here that Dbrand is more trustworthy than others, but it seems to us they could be getting clever with their answers. After all, their joke response that Nintendo was trying to find their source, could be Dbrand hiding that they didn’t get any information from Nintendo, and everything they’re sharing came from those CAD images from September.

This is the same Dbrand who got sued by Sony for making third-party plates for the PlayStation 5. While we think Sony is in the wrong for blocking other companies from making PS5 plates, this incident raises doubts if they do have contact with Nintendo any more than they do with Sony.

So we’re sharing all the rumored new Switch 2 images here, as well as the other ones we reported on so far. Feel free to review and scrutinize each and every claim. But since they all rely on that one source from September, if that source turns out to be wrong, all of them are wrong.

So we’ll see how this turns out. That September rumor was already months, possibly even years old, anyway. I wouldn’t be surprised if the Switch 2 turns out to look nothing like the Switch at all, since Nintendo fans have already proven that they believe in rumors way too easily before.