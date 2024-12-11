This YouTuber Received A 3D Printed Switch 2 From A Nintendo Peripheral Partner

As if the Switch 2 rumors weren’t getting crazy as it is, a second YouTuber has made a video about a 3D printed Switch 2.

SwitchUp has a new video where they reveal that they received a 3D printed Switch 2. The sender is a Nintendo peripheral maker, who claims they have the console’s specifications. This Switch 2 came with a tempered glass and a custom case, to demonstrate that they have products for the console ready to go.

But as we alluded to above, this is the second video of a YouTuber holding a 3D printed Switch 2. The first such video was made by Chinese language speaker 小宁子 XNZ, published in September. But小宁子 XNZ claimed that she knew about the specs and printed her Switch 2 months earlier. She didn’t go forward with talking about what she knew until the Switch 2 CAD designs leaked and that news spread like wildfire.

So, we’ll cut straight to the chase here. SwitchUp’s and 小宁子 XNZ’s are completely identical. We’ll highlight what SwitchUp noticed in particular:

The Switch 2 is wider and taller than the original Switch.

The Switch 2 buttons are bigger.

There is a new button at the bottom side of the Switch 2’s right Joy-Con with a C embossed on it.

There are new big buttons on the Switch 2’s Joy-Cons where the release buttons on the original Switch’s Joy-Cons were.

There is a new USB-C port at the top.

The four trigger buttons at the top of both Joy-Cons (L,R, ZL, and ZR) are wider and broader, making them easier to recognize by touch and press more quickly.

The Joy-Cons themselves have been reshaped to have a more ergonomic slope.

The Switch 2 is smaller than the Steam Deck, but it has a bigger screen and a smaller bezel.

Now that we detailed each of those observations, we will point out that 小宁子 XNZ also noticed every one of these. And if you compare their videos, you will see that both 3D printed Switch 2 mockups are identical.

Now, what we don’t know is if it turns out that SwitchUp and小宁子 XNZ have the same sources. All we know is the ivoler, the name of the peripheral company that sent SwitchUp the 3D printed Switch 2 along with their products.

And no, we didn’t forget about the Alibaba listings for a tempered glass cover and case which we reported on last week. As best as we can tell, that’s a different company from ivoler. And we’re no Professor Layton, not even a Katrielle. But what we would conclude from all these rumors is there are at least two, possibly three or more separate entities and/or individuals who already know what the Switch 2’s dimensions are.

But just the other day Satisfye seemingly revealed the Switch 2 by accident already. So maybe all these companies already know what the Switch 2’s shape will at least look like, and some are a little too eager to sell their peripherals for it than others.

In any case, we can’t end this without sharing SwitchUp’s video below. As they pointed out, while they won’t share any more on rumors on speculation, it’s common knowledge among modders that Switch games can be easily made to run better from something as simple as raising the clock speed on the hardware. So it’s highly, highly likely that every problematic game on the Switch now will instantly become playable on the Switch 2.

SwitchUp is worth a follow, for nothing else for their videos catching up if patched Switch games got fixed. You can watch their video on their 3D printed monstrosity below.