This YouTuber 3D Printed The Leaked Switch 2 – And Shared A New Rumor

We have an interesting new rumor about the Nintendo Switch 2 from a surprising source.

A YouTuber named小宁子 XNZ (Google Translate romanizes this to Xiao Ningzi XNZ) made a video where she shared her rumors on the Nintendo Switch 2. But she also did something I’m sure everyone will enjoy: she 3D-printed the leaked CAD images of the Switch 2 from earlier this week.

小宁子 XNZ claims that she heard many of the same rumors that were circulating online as well, but wasn’t prodded to share them until the aforementioned leak. But before we get to that, we’re sure you all want to see what she was able to do with her 3D printed Switch 2.

TRENDING Rumor: GTA 6 Internally Delayed To 2026, Jason Schreier Cannot Confirm Or Deny (Yet) There’s a sizzling rumor about Grand Theft Auto 6 that people really don’t want to be true. Read More

As you can see in the images surrounding this article, 小宁子 XNZ has made it easier to visualize the size of the console. If we previously had to imagine the size of the device, we can now make an immediate visual comparison to her other portable gaming consoles.

So, the 3D printed Switch 2 is clearly larger than the Switch OLED, and the Joy-Cons around it are also bigger than the original Joy-Cons. In spite of the Steam Deck OLED’s considerable size, we can see also that it’s 7.4” screen is actually smaller than the Switch 2’s supposed 8” screen.

In fact, it has the same size screen as the PlayStation Portal. And the comparison between the Switch 2 and the Portal drives home how much more aesthetically pleasing the general Switch design is.

We won’t round up everything小宁子 XNZ shares, as it falls in like with what was shared in the factory leak. That also means it matches up with details dataminers found in the shipping data of components sent to Nintendo’s factory. She does add that it won’t have 3D and it won’t have dual screens, shutting down some other rumors.

小宁子 XNZ did have one new tidbit that we don’t believe has been brought up before. There is a new second USB-C port on the top of the console, and she claims that that will be used to attach a camera on top of it.

That camera will work with the accelerometers and gyroscopes in the Joy-Cons to improve the motion sensing for the Switch 2. For Nintendo fans, this will sound like the set up to use the Wii bar and the Wii Mote. But if it’s a camera like小宁子 XNZ claims, it could be closer to the far more accurate and refined setup of a VR headset.

So if this is all true, the new gimmick for the Switch 2 is the return of a 2006 gimmick, or perhaps the refinement of it. This means that not only are Wii ports and motion controls available to return, but Nintendo can make new games to iterate on these ideas. This brings the Switch 2 that much closer to what gamers can experience on VR and mixed reality, and I’m sure I’m not the only one who wonders if Nintendo will ever move forward to that realm someday.

But 小宁子 XNZ says what’s old is new again, and if there’s anyone who would know about the inner secrets of a Japanese conglomerate, it would be a Chinese content creator. You can watch her full video below (make sure to set the captions if you need it).