Sonic The Hedgehog 3 Gets Second Official Trailer

In less than a month, Sonic The Hedgehog 3 will hit theaters, and many have high hopes for the film, given the content and characters that’ll appear in it. The question is, just how far will the third film go in its potentially “darker tone,” especially since the origins of Shadow the Hedgehog are legendary in the gaming world for how dark it is. Well, as the newest trailer for the film highlights, things are indeed going to get dark, and Shadow won’t be the only villain getting his time in the spotlight. You can watch the full trailer below:

Why, yes, that is a kid’s restaurant called the “Chao Garden.” Of course, they did that! Why not?

Anyway, once the silliness was handled, the trailer got to the real heart of the matter by showing off Shadow the Hedgehog’s and Gerald Robotnik’s evil plans. Yes, Ivo is there, too, but as the first trailer revealed, he doesn’t know about his “pop pop’s” existence at first. However, once the two meet and reconnect with Shadow, things get dark in a hurry.

A key element is Shadow noting to Gerald that they will “finally get their revenge,” a clear reference to what happened to Maria oh so long ago. The trio of villains will launch a massive space base that has the power to blast half the moon off, which is a reference to a certain anime featuring Sonic and is more than enough to make Earth suffer.

In fact, Shadow himself notes, “when I’m done, there won’t be anything left to rule,” making it very clear that Shadow and Gerald want to wipe out every aspect of humanity for taking Maria away from them. So, yeah, Sonic and crew have to stop that!

Thankfully, the trio of Sonic, Knuckles, and Tails aren’t alone, as the various humans they’ve met along the way, including Tom and Maddy, will help them. We even see the various members of G.U.N. show up, although their presence will be curious because they are the reason Maria is dead.

Another key element here is that we hear more of Keanu Reeves as Shadow The Hedgehog, which is always a good thing. He clearly brings a lot of malice to the role, and his banter with Sonic will likely be one of the highlights of Sonic the Hedgehog 3.

As noted, there are high hopes for this third film, so you’ll need to see for yourself how things go when it arrives on December 20th!