Sonic The Hedgehog 3 Director Praises Keanu Reeves’ Dedicated To Shadow’s Lore

When it comes to casting roles for films, TV shows, animated series, and even video games, casting directors have two options for major roles that they can consider. The first is to cast someone who is “perfect for the role,” regardless of status. They pick the person who can best embody the role itself and give weight to the film. The second option is to pick someone famous who can bring clout to the film, even if they’re not the “right fit” at times. Thankfully, Sonic The Hedgehog 3 has done right by many fans by casting Keanu Reeves as Shadow the Hedgehog, and he apparently went 100% for the role.

That’s good to hear because across various media, we’ve seen what happens when you don’t do that, and celebrities are brought in for clout and basically just “cash a paycheck” instead of actually performing the role asked of them. Sonic The Hedgehog 3 Director Jeff Fowler was doing a special Twitch stream when he noted that Keanu Reeves went all in for the role, and that included learning the history of Shadow and how that shaped him:

“It’s so awesome that we got Keanu Reeves to voice the character and he was so fantastic to work with. He thinks the character is awesome and he definitely understood what we were going for and he was very excited to do his version of it. Like all the cast, [he] really wants to get it right and really cares.”

Fowler went so far as to note how Keanu was willing to do multiple takes in the voice-over booth so that he could nail the feeling with each line. Thus, he feels people will dig his version of Shadow the Hedgehog:

“He really wanted to create a very fan faithful version of the character. He did research. In our first meeting, he very clearly had gone and done his homework, which was awesome. I can’t say enough wonderful things about Keanu and what he brought to the character and the experience of making this movie. I think people are going to really, really love his version of Shadow.”

That’s thrilling to hear, and it will definitely add to the hype surrounding this movie. It also explains how they were able to get Keanu for the special DLC that is in Sonic X Shadow Generations, a reveal so epic that even the team behind the game didn’t know Keanu was lending his voice to it until the clips arrived.