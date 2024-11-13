Sonic The Hedgehog 3 Director Confirms That There Will Be Character Teaser For Next Film

Regardless if you call it “good branding” or the “Marvel way,” there are certain films that intentionally leave their movies open to a sequel or directly make it clear that they have ideas for what might happen in the next movie. In the case of Sonic the Hedgehog’s live-action franchise, the first two films have had direct teases of what characters would show up next. In the first movie, Tails got the tap for the end-credits stinger. Then, it was Shadow The Hedgehog in the sequel, and for Sonic The Hedgehog 3, it appears as though director Jeff Fowler is confirming that another such teaser is coming.

Entertainment Weekly confirmed this in an interview with Fowler, in which he broke down multiple elements of the upcoming movie. In it, he did say a teaser for a new character was coming, and he’s happy to see fans discuss it:

“It’s fun to see the fan debates online about who’s coming up next, who’s going to be teased at the end of the film. We have a lot of the same conversations. We’ve all got our favorites on the filmmaking side, and we’re all making great cases for ‘it should be this one or that one.’ It is fun to keep that anticipation. This movie is no different in terms of teasing new characters.”

So, what are the likely characters in the final teasers? As we reported previously, there are rumors going around that Silver The Hedgehog could be getting the tap, though it’s unconfirmed. Some might actually be disappointed by that, as that would mean two “hedgehog reveals” back-to-back.

However, there are some who believe that, based on the first trailer for Sonic The Hedgehog 3, that Metal Sonic is what will appear. After all, we know Dr. Eggman, played by Jim Carrey, is back and that he asks for a quill of Sonic’s, which is imbued with his power, as payment for his aiding them against Shadow The Hedgehog.

Depending on how things go, Eggman could be inspired by Sonic and Shadow to make his “ultimate creation” via the Metal Sonic robot. In the games and comics, this was indeed one of the greatest threats that Sonic ever faced, as it was designed to be as fast and as powerful as Sonic. Then, things get even more tricky when it reaches its “higher states of evolution,” like Metal Overlord.

We’ll find out in December which ally or rival to Sonic will appear!