Is Paramount Planning A Shadow The Hedgehog Spinoff Movie…And Bringing In Silver?

While it’s fair to say that the “allure” of doing massive cinematic interconnected universes in places like TV and movies has worn out a bit, there are some places and franchises that still intend to do that. After all, as long as you have something that people keep wanting to see, why not keep milking that cow? In the case of Paramount, they’re banking on the upcoming film featuring Sonic and Shadow The Hedgehog to do really well, especially since they have Keanu Reeves coming in to voice “The Ultimate Lifeform.” The twist, as it were, is that if this film does well, certain things could already be prepped for production.

According to a certain rumor/report going around, if the upcoming film does well, Paramount won’t follow the route of Knuckles the Echidna and do a small spinoff TV series on Paramount+. Instead, they’ll go straight to doing a spinoff movie about Shadow The Hedgehog. Why would they do that? There are a few elements at play here. First, while Paramount+ does have some hit shows, it’s not to the level of other streaming services like Max, Netflix, Hulu, or Disney+. There have been rumors for a while that the service might get merged with others, and Paramount laid off a bunch of its writers earlier this year.

Thus, if they were to do another spinoff project, putting it in theaters, especially with Keanu being a big-name star due to other franchises in recent years, could bring in more money and get things rolling much faster. However, as the rumor states below, another character could get the spotlight:

RUMOR: According to @DanielRPK, if #SonicMovie3 does well enough, the Shadow spinoff will be a movie. They also apparently have big plans for Silver. pic.twitter.com/vpagLbYRlC — Sonic Stadium ✪ Sonic News & Fandom (on 🦋) (@sonicstadium) November 11, 2024

Yes, Silver The Hedgehog might get his time in the live-action realm, which would be an interesting choice for who to bring in next. Why? That’s because Silver’s introduction into the gaming space is rather infamous due to him being associated with easily the worst game that SEGA has ever produced with the blue blur. Seriously, it’s that bad. No one likes talking about it, and THAT GAME was how Silver got revealed to the gaming world.

Now, in comics like the ones made by Archie and IDW, Silver got a much better shake and thus gained some fame in the fan community. So, if they bank on that version, they might have a chance to make it work.

The fourth film could feature Silver coming from the future to warn Sonic and the others about a new threat and then help them fight it. We’ll have to wait and see how it goes.