Sonic X Shadow Generations Has Already Sold Over 1 Million Units

With all the negativity that’s been going around in the gaming industry lately, it’s important to talk about the good pieces of news when they happen. Sure enough, there was a nice bright spark that was released yesterday in the form of Sonic X Shadow Generations. The title is both something old and something new at the same time, which is why gamers were so excited about it. There had already been releases of animations within the game, but now, gamers could finally try it. Sure enough, not only did they buy it, but they apparently bought it in great numbers on launch day.

Sonic Stadium got an official press release from Sega itself stating that on launch day, the game sold over 1 million units! That’s very impressive, given that it’s technically just a remaster of a past title mixed in with some all-new content featuring Shadow The Hedgehog. Sega broke down the title in the press release by stating:

“SONIC X SHADOW GENERATIONS is a title that combines two games: Sonic Generations™, where players can enjoy speed-running various stages with Classic Sonic and Modern Sonic, enhanced with new elements, and “Shadow Generations,” a completely new game featuring the dark hero Shadow racing through dynamic environments. The story begins as a mysterious creature called the “Time Eater” creates distortions in time and space, setting off separate adventures for Sonic and Shadow. Players can look forward to a high-speed action-adventure with distinct gameplay experiences and narratives.”

To see this remixed remaster get such love on the first day shows not only the affection that gamers had for the original title, which was seen as a “breath of fresh air” for the franchise at the time, but how eager they were to see Shadow in action in a new way. After all, his content isn’t just about a new story but a new set of powers that allow the “Ultimate Lifeform” to do things he’s never done before, all in the name of “Doom.” It makes sense when you play it.

What this means overall is that Sega has had multiple successes on the 3D front with Sonic and friends over the last few years. That’s a great sign, as it shows that gamers are still interested in the “Blue Blur,” and they want to see him and his allies in quality titles.

We know for a fact that Sonic Team is working on the next mainline entry, and hopefully, it lives up to the sales success of these last few main titles.