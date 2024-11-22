Reebok Making Special Sonic The Hedgehog 3 Themed Sneakers!

Look, when you’re a gamer, you can very easily stick with the whole “I only just play the games” thing, or you can go full-tilt and embrace gamer culture in certain other ways. You can customize your console in certain ways, you can pimp out your PC to get the best performance out of it, and arguably most importantly, you can get swag. We’re not just talking about collector’s editions and t-shirts, either. There are companies that sometimes make custom items for gamers to enjoy. For example, with the upcoming Sonic The Hedgehog 3 movie, Reebok decided that fans needed to have kicks that resembled the blue blur and his friends.

That’s right, on December 6th, Reebok is dropping a special quartet of shows mimicking Sonic The Hedgehog, Knuckles the Echidna, and Tails the Fox. They even have an inverse show of Sonic’s colors if you prefer that look! You can see them all on the Reebok site, and you’ll want to pay attention to them, as they are divided into adult shoes and kids shoes. So, if you want to rock some Tails kicks, you’ll need a smaller foot size. Sorry.

Even with the “size concerns,” the main three kicks look like the characters themselves in various ways. On the back of each shoe is a little detail to honor the characters themselves. Sonic’s has a gold ring and a certain pattern reminiscent of his levels. Tails has…well…golden tails on the back. Finally, Knuckles has a pair of spikes out the back to represent his fists.

To be blunt, the shoes look cool, and the people over at Paramount were pumped about this, too:

“It’s such a pleasure partnering with an iconic footwear brand like Reebok to bring the fast, fun, and exciting energy of Sonic to the feet of fans,” noted Irene Trachtenberg, SVP of Worldwide Partnerships at Paramount Pictures, in a statement about the shoe line. “Honoring the franchise and new film in this way – by bringing Sonic lovers a line of product that they can engage with and express their fandom – we think people are really going to love it.”

We’d be stunned if it didn’t sell out on the first day. Plus, it’s an excellent way to hype up Sonic The Hedgehog 3 just weeks before its arrival in theaters. Now, you might be thinking, “Why aren’t there any shoes for Shadow The Hedgehog?” There is such a thing as having “too much drip.” Plus, Shadow’s shoes are specifically designed for the “Ultimate Lifeform.” It’s better this way.