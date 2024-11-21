Did The New Sonic The Hedgehog 3 Posters Tease Amy Rose?

Are you ready to go down the rabbit hole? Good, because this will be interesting. So, here are the facts. Sonic The Hedgehog 3 is a month away from being released in theaters, and fans are really excited about it. Fact #2 is that a whole bunch of posters for the film have been dropping recently. Just the other day, we got a poster featuring the majority of the main cast, and then, not long after that, we got a bunch of character posters featuring the individual members of the case. We even got two separate posters for the characters Jim Carrey will play. You can check them out below:

‘SONIC 3’ new character posters have been revealed.



The film releases in theaters on December 20. pic.twitter.com/hy2exGAxrq — Cartoon Base (@TheCartoonBase) November 20, 2024

Now, on its own, these posters seem pretty basic. They’re standard character posters that highlight the cast and make sure to name who is playing them, including the ones that are voice-acted. However! This is where the rabbit hole comes in. If you look at the outfit for one Tika Sumpter, who plays Maddie in the film, things get a bit…interesting. Why? Because she’s wearing a pink-ish-type outfit. Personally, we think it’s magenta, but many are siding on the pink side.

The reason that matters is that some fans point out that in the past two movies, Maddie’s outfits that she’s primarily shown wearing highlighted the characters that were teased at the end of the movie:

GUYS HOLD ON!



HOLD ON



MADDIE IS WEARING PINK!!!



In Sonic 1 she wore yellow and we got Tails in the post credits scene



In Sonic 2 she wore black and red and we got Shadow in the post credits scene



AMY IN THE POST CREDITS CONFIRMED!!!!#SonicMovie3 pic.twitter.com/O5JOvNvTij — Anny Mation (@MationMiss) November 20, 2024

If it was just one outfit “predicting” a character, that wouldn’t mean much. Going 2-for-2, though? That’s something to make you wonder. Director Jeff Fowler confirmed that Sonic The Hedgehog 3 would feature teases to the next character introductions if another film was approved, and pink would imply the one and only…Amy Rose.

Amy has been around for a long time, debuting in the comics before coming to the video games. She is Sonic’s #1 fan and is determined to be his wife. No, seriously. That is her arc. She is head-over-heels for Sonic, and she cannot change her ways, no matter how many times Sonic runs away from her. She even learned to run fast just to keep up with him!

Given that Shadow the Hedgehog is the focus of the “darker” third film, it might seem odd that Amy would be the focus of the next film. Arguably, she wouldn’t be the “focus,” but she could be a key side story and add some levity, not to mention more diversity, to the growing cast of characters.

Just remember not to make her mad. Amy swings a mean hammer.