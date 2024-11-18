Sonic The Hedgehog 3 Gets New Poster

Video game adaptations have had some really good things happen in 2024, and some REALLY bad things happen in 2024. We’re just saying. The good news is that it might end on a high note with Sonic The Hedgehog 3. This film franchise went from being D.O.A. due to its first version of Sonic, which was so hated by fans that it got the first film delayed so they could fix it, to being considered one of the best live-action video game adaptations ever. With the third film, Shadow the Hedgehog will be the antagonist for much of the film, and a new poster highlights that.

As you’ll see below, the new poster focuses not just on Sonic, Tails and Knuckles, but Dr. Eggman and his father Gerald, as well as numerous shots of Shadow the Hedgehog, including him on his motorcycle.

As for the plot of Sonic The Hedgehog 3, many expect it to play similarly to the origin stories that the games told for Shadow. We know that he’ll have been created by Dr. Gerald Robotnik to try and help the world and his granddaughter, Maria. Then, Maria will die, and that forced G.U.N., yes, that’s a real thing in this universe, to seal Shadow away due to the chaos he would’ve caused due to his incredible power.

With Shadow now awake, it’s up to Sonic and his friends to deal with him. However, as the first trailer showed, Shadow is nobody’s fool, and he owns the group in record time. That leads Sonic to make an uneasy alliance with Dr. Eggman to try and stop Shadow before he destroys everything. It’s apparently in the pursuit of this that Eggman realizes that his father is alive, somehow, and Gerald joins the foray, but to what end remains to be seen.

Given how the flow of previous movies went, it’s more than likely that the two Robotniks will betray Sonic, Shadow, and G.U.N. to their own ends, likely in revenge for Maria or some other world-dominating goal. After all, it’s kind of what they do. Just as important, Shadow is likely to get a redemption arc of some kind to honor the true nature of Maria.

Just as important as all of that, though, is that director Jeff Fowler confirmed recently that the movie will tease future characters that could appear. There are even talks of Shadow getting his own movie should this one do well. If that happens, we all need to thank Keanu Reeves. Just saying.

The film arrives on December 20th.