Wait, Sonic The Hedgehog Is Homeless?

Look, when it comes to certain long-standing franchises, there will always be little pieces of lore that make your eyes go wide or have you scratching your head as you wonder how that’s possible. In the case of Sonic The Hedgehog, he’s had games where he’s turned into a “werehog,” kissed a human, had to try and escape the pull of a black hole, and has had multiple bouts in the Olympics with Mario! Yes, all of those happened. Look it up if you don’t believe us. Yet, the oddest piece of lore that someone at SEGA just reaffirmed is that Sonic…is homeless.

The reason this came up is that in a recent issue of a Sonic comic, the issue proclaimed that Sonic lived in the Green Hill Zone. That makes sense in a certain way, as that’s the literal first zone of the series. Thus, it makes sense that Sonic would start his journey there. However, when others brought up that they thought Sonic was homeless, associate lore manager Chris Hernandez of SEGA appeared on Twitter to confirm the statement:

So, yeah, Sonic The Hedgehog is homeless, and that might be confusing to some of you. After all, in the live-action movies, he does have a home, as he lives with his human BFF. In some of the animated series he’s been in, he’s also had homes. So, why is there a disconnect between the games, shows, films, and comics?

The easy answer here is that they’re different versions of Sonic. That might sound like a copout, but it’s true. It’s not unlike how there are different versions of Mario. For example, in the Archie or IDW comics, the version of Sonic we see there is much different than the games, as those versions of Mobius have much different stories and focus on the supporting cast more than the games do. Thus, the stories of the universes themselves dictate whether Sonic “needs a home” to tell the story itself.

Furthermore, when you think of the personality of the OG Sonic, he’s not the kind of guy to stick around in one place. Instead, he’ll race around, get what he wants, get some rest if he feels like it, and then race to somewhere else. In the end, while it is shocking to hear SEGA say that Sonic is homeless, it does kind of fit his M.O.

Oh, and by the way, Mario has had numerous homes throughout his gaming life. So, doesn’t that mean he beats Sonic once again?