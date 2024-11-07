Gameranx

Take-Two CEO Says Not To Count The Switch 2 Out

by

Take-Two might have a little more support for the Nintendo Switch successor.

We’re still waiting for Nintendo to release the next console. There have been nonstop rumors circulating online about what this new console could offer that the current platform doesn’t. Recently, the head of Take-Two offered his own insights into the Nintendo Switch 2.

Thanks to a report from GamesRadar, we’re learning that Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick was asked whether the Switch 2 could be a more viable platform than what was offered from Take-Two’s game portfolio on the Nintendo Switch. According to Zelnick, he doesn’t often comment on the decisions of the hardware makers but says they support successful platforms. As a result, never count Nintendo out.

That has some fans wondering if there’s already interest in bringing more titles from the Take-Two catalog onto the Switch 2. Of course, it would also mean ensuring that the games offered could run on the upcoming console platform. After all, Nintendo doesn’t necessarily compete against others in terms of the actual power the console can provide.

While the Switch 2 might not be as powerful as what Sony and Microsoft currently offer, Nintendo relies on some innovations. After all, the Nintendo Switch was a hit because players could enjoy games at home, docked to a television, or on the go in its handheld mode. We’re all waiting to see what the next console offers, although we know that Nintendo has already noted backward compatibility and has not made any changes to its announcement plans.

Meanwhile, plenty of attention is paid to Take-Two as well. Grand Theft Auto VI is slated to launch in 2025, and that’s bound to be quite the behemoth of a game release.

