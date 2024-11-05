Nintendo Switch 2 Announcement Plans Have Not Changed, Says President Shuntaro Furukawa

The Switch 2 2024 crowd may not react well to this one.

The Switch 2 announcement rumors were at a fever pitch in the last two months. Since Nintendo revealed they would make the announcement before the end of the fiscal year, gamers have been a tizzy on when they would actually make the announcement.

Reuters has shared a seemingly necessary to this situation. Covering the latest Nintendo financial earnings call with president Shuntaro Furukawa, they reported this:

“Furukawa said there was no change to Nintendo’s plan to announce a successor to its long-lasting Switch console in the current financial year to March, but did not go into specifics.”

Now, the reason that a lot of gamers expected the Switch 2 announcement would be coming in September or October was because there was a lot of leaks and rumors that were hinting on it. Some of those rumors involved Nintendo business partners, and some fans even datamining the shipping data to the factory making the console.

But the rumors that drew interest came from sources like Pedro Henrique Lutti Lippe, AKA PH Brazil. As recently as last week, Brazil was claiming that the announcement was coming, because he saw evidence that Nintendo was announcing something.

Of course, as we now know, Nintendo pretty much announced everything but the Switch 2. At the start of October, Nintendo revealed Alarmo, an alarm clock that plays music and does sleep tracking. The announcement was taken with complete incredulity, but to be fair, it was not that far off from what Nintendo started with The Pokémon Company in Pokémon Sleep and its use of the Pokémon Go Plus+.

And then, Nintendo announced and launched the Nintendo Switch Online: Playtest Program, which is set to end sometime today. This turned out to be an online multiplayer game experience, that invited comparisons to Minecraft, Roblox, and a secret unexpected third game.

Because they squeezed in the announcement of Xenoblade Chronicles X Definitive Edition, coming in 2025. Maybe the excitement for that game is just overwhelming, but someone went forward with the theory that the Nintendo Switch Online: Playtest Program is secretly and online playtest for Xenoblade Chronicles X Definitive Edition.

Lastly, they actually ended the month with the announcement of Nintendo Music, a new music streaming app for Switch Online subscribers. So it seems that PH Brazil’s source didn’t really work at Nintendo, but may have had access to Nintendo’s resources, such as their YouTube.

This last month seemed like a trap to ensnare Nintendo leakers, and we do wonder if they managed to trace said leakers. But now, they did succeed in taking some credibility away from those sources, as their actual plan to reveal the Switch 2 remains on schedule.

And they may have laid plans so that people wouldn’t be able to properly leak or even guess when the announcement actually happens. It’s somewhat amusing that they were looking at the fans getting riled up, when they knew that fans had no idea what was coming for them.

Whenever the Switch 2 announcement happens, we are absolutely looking forward to it. We know fans and leakers are going to be greatly relieved, too.