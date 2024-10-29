Xenoblade Chronicles X Definitive Edition Has Finally Been Announced For Nintendo Switch

We’ve made many references on this website that while the Nintendo Switch has been an incredible gaming platform, there have been a few rather obvious things that it hasn’t had for one reason or another. Mainly, there haven’t been new games featuring Pit, Donkey Kong, Fox McCloud, Captain Falcon, and other icons of Nintendo. Then, there was the curious case of the Monolith Soft titles. The Switch had a sequel to its cult-classic RPG within the first year of the Switch’s life, then brought a third and the original. But now, Xenoblade Chronicles X Definitive Edition has finally been announced for the Switch.

For those who don’t know, the game’s original version came out on the Wii U, and it was a big departure from the original title on the Wii. It had a much more sci-fi vibe to it, and it pushed the open-world elements in different ways, including giving players a mech that they could fly around the world with and even fight monsters in. While the game wasn’t the biggest hit on the Wii U, it was a hit in many respects, and gamers have been eager to jump back into it, especially with some improvements via the Switch. Thankfully, on March 20th, 2025, we’ll finally get that opportunity. Check out the trailer below.

#XenobladeChronicles X: Definitive Edition is coming to #NintendoSwitch on 3/20/25!



Explore the mysterious planet Mira in this epic sci-fi JRPG, now with enhanced visuals and brand-new story elements!

We’ll go light on the story details because we don’t want to spoil it for those who never played it. Essentially, in Xenoblade Chronicles X Definitive Edition, you’ll wake up after being found on a remote planet by a woman named Elma. She brings you to New Los Angeles, a colony city that crash-landed on the planet in question after being attacked by an unknown alien force.

You join a special group to help explore the planet, find resources, and do whatever you can to help both the colony and its people. That means you’ll take on all sorts of quests and even pick a specific kind of job to help the group more. Many twists and turns await in this game’s story, and that’s why we won’t spoil it all. However, we will say that the game ended on a massive cliffhanger, and that is why many are likely to be excited about the “new story elements.” Monolith Soft is known for adding new content to its “definitive editions,” including epilogue stories. Could we be getting that here and finally closing the loop on this story? We’ll have to wait until March to find out.