Former Grand Theft Auto VI Dev Is Confident The Game Will Be Talked About For Ages

There are never any shortages of anticipated video game releases. Each year, a few notable titles seem to stand out above the rest when it comes to the level of excitement players have towards them. However, in 2025, it’s clear that the biggest game release will be Grand Theft Auto VI. This installment has been anticipated for years now, and we know that it’s finally going to arrive in the marketplace next year.

Details of what we can expect are still scarce. So far, we only have one official trailer for the game. That’s outside of the barrage of leaks that happened a while back when the game development build videos started to surface online. However, the wait should be worth it, at least according to one former developer. Thanks to a report from Gamespot, we’re discovering today that Ben Hinchliffe spoke with GTAVIoclock about the upcoming game. Right now, Ben is a lead designer at Just Add Water. However, they were a part of Rockstar Games for several years.

Ex-lead designer Ben Hinchliffe stated that GTAVI is in the bug fixing phase and that mission design, which gives players freedom is what makes the game good.



He’s also excited to see how much the game has changed since he left in 2021.



Full interview:https://t.co/UiV1h1YWof pic.twitter.com/79rzROWHee — GTA 6 Countdown ⏳ (@GTAVI_Countdown) November 4, 2024

While departing a few years ago, Ben was involved with Grand Theft Auto VI. During the interview, Ben noted that this upcoming release is going to blow people away. Just like Grand Theft Auto V, this installment will continue to be talked about for ages. If you follow the trend of how the past game installments have done, it’s obviously going to be a massive hit in the marketplace in terms of sales.

When asked about what they are most excited about, it seems that Ben is already familiar with most of Grand Theft Auto VI. They’ve played builds and know of the new content and storyline. However, they are excited to see how some of these attributes have changed since he departed Rockstar Games.

Fans are certainly excited to get their hands on a copy, but we’re waiting to see more of the game itself. The first trailer came last December, and as we approach December of this year, maybe Rockstar Games will once again roll out the red carpet and give this title another proper showing.