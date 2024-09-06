Black Myth: Wukong – All Seed Locations & Farming Tips

Start your own material farm in Black Myth: Wukong by collecting rare seeds. Once you unlock the Zodiac Village, an NPC will take seeds from you and plant them in an unseen garden. Periodically you can return to harvest your fresh resources. There are a total of 15 seeds you can acquire from the plants in different regions. To get some seeds, you’ll need to keep collecting plants that grow — there’s a small chance you’ll get the planet and a seed when picking it up. There’s only a small chance of this, so we’re going to get into the weeds and explain where to get all 15 seeds and improve your chances of spawning one.

Find all 15 seeds and give them to Chen Loong in the Zodiac Village to unlock the ‘Seeds to Sow‘ achievement / trophy.

How To Farm Seeds

Seeds can be obtained by collecting plants that grow in different regions — plants will only respawn at 30-minute intervals, so farming can be difficult. To speed up farming, you can try these different methods.

Because plants only respawn after 30 minutes, you may want to farm multiple plants at once. Switching between 15~ locations and collecting plants will pass the time.

Change the system clock on your computer or console. By moving the time up 30 minutes, the plants will respawn instantly. This can be done on PS5 or PC. Quit the game totally — you need to close it for this to work — then change the time on your system clock. Launch the game again and the plants should respawn.

Equip items to improve item drop. Put on the Skull of Turtle Treasure and the Golden Carp Curio to boost your discoverability to max.

Learn how to get the Skull of Turtle Treasure and the Golden Carp with our item farming guide here.

Seed Locations

There are 15 seeds you can collect and give to Chen Loong in Zodiac Village. Here’s where to find them all.

Aged Ginseng Seed : Chapter 3 – Valley of Ecstasy – Towers of Karma. Near the shrine, pick the plant in the small field near a stone decorative shrine. Defeat the Old Ginseng Guai miniboss to collect this seed. You’ll also get the Millenium Ginseng Seed.

: Chapter 3 – Valley of Ecstasy – Towers of Karma. Near the shrine, pick the plant in the small field near a stone decorative shrine. Defeat the Old Ginseng Guai miniboss to collect this seed. You’ll also get the Millenium Ginseng Seed. Celestial Pear Seed : Chapter 3 – Valley of Ecstasy – Brook of Bliss. These drop from trees. Drop down beneath the bridge near this shrine to find the first tree. Travel up the stream to find more on the shores.

: Chapter 3 – Valley of Ecstasy – Brook of Bliss. These drop from trees. Drop down beneath the bridge near this shrine to find the first tree. Travel up the stream to find more on the shores. Fire Bellflower Seed : Chapter 5 – Woods of Ember – Ashen Pass 1. From the shrine, go right into the area and look for small green plants with red flowers. There are multiple seeds here.

: Chapter 5 – Woods of Ember – Ashen Pass 1. From the shrine, go right into the area and look for small green plants with red flowers. There are multiple seeds here. Fire Date Seed : Chapter 5 – Furnace Valley – Valley Entrance. Backtrack until you reach the cave with flowing magma and creatures spitting fireballs. Drop onto the lava and collect from the trees growing directly out of the magma.

: Chapter 5 – Furnace Valley – Valley Entrance. Backtrack until you reach the cave with flowing magma and creatures spitting fireballs. Drop onto the lava and collect from the trees growing directly out of the magma. Fragrant Jade Flower Seed: Chapter 4 – Village of Lanxi – Estate of Zhu. From the shrine, turn around and go right toward the side of the building to find one flower seed. Look for small green bushes. Next, go upstairs and enter the doorway and turn right to find one in the backyard. Pass through the cobwebbed building then go to the back-right of the courtyard.

Gentian Seed : Chapter 3 – Valley of Ecstasy – Forest of Felicity – Turn around and travel down the path to find multiple seeds. Go down the hill toward the pond and the river to find more Gentian.

: Chapter 3 – Valley of Ecstasy – Forest of Felicity – Turn around and travel down the path to find multiple seeds. Go down the hill toward the pond and the river to find more Gentian. Gold Lotus Seed : Chapter 3 – Bitter Lake – Turtle Island. This seed drops from enemies instead of plants. On the island, look for the tall plant monsters that shoot at you. There are two on the left and three on the right. Rest at a shrine to reset.

: Chapter 3 – Bitter Lake – Turtle Island. This seed drops from enemies instead of plants. On the island, look for the tall plant monsters that shoot at you. There are two on the left and three on the right. Rest at a shrine to reset. Jade Lotus Seed : Chapter 3 – Valley of Ecstasy – Towers of Karma. These plants grow in water. One is located past the stone structures and in the small pond near the shrine. Three spawn in the pond. You can also farm for Tree Pearl here. Many of the trees are on the shores.

: Chapter 3 – Valley of Ecstasy – Towers of Karma. These plants grow in water. One is located past the stone structures and in the small pond near the shrine. Three spawn in the pond. You can also farm for Tree Pearl here. Many of the trees are on the shores. Licorice Seed : Chapter 2 – Kingdom of Sahali – Sandgate Pass. There are multiple small licorice plants sticking out of the ground. There’s a small chance you’ll get the Goat Skull Soak.

Millennium Ginseng Seed: Chapter 3 – Valley of Ecstasy – Towers of Karma. Near the shrine, pick the plant in the small field near a stone decorative shrine. Defeat the Old Ginseng Guai miniboss to collect this seed. You'll also get the Aged Ginseng Seed.

Monkey-head Fungus Seed : Chapter 4 – Temple of Yellow Flowers – Court of Illumination. Backtrack far from the temple, down the stairs and toward the mountain cliffs. There’s a large mushroom plant in the ground that becomes a miniboss if you try to pick it. Defeat the Funguswoman boss to collect this seed.

: Chapter 4 – Temple of Yellow Flowers – Court of Illumination. Backtrack far from the temple, down the stairs and toward the mountain cliffs. There’s a large mushroom plant in the ground that becomes a miniboss if you try to pick it. Defeat the Funguswoman boss to collect this seed. Nine-Capped Lingzhi Seed : Chapter 5 – Field of Fire – Ashen Pass 3. Right next to the shrine there’s a small arena with a mushroom in the center. Pick it to spawn a miniboss. Defeat the Nine-Capped Lingzhi Guai boss to earn this seed.

: Chapter 5 – Field of Fire – Ashen Pass 3. Right next to the shrine there’s a small arena with a mushroom in the center. Pick it to spawn a miniboss. Defeat the Nine-Capped Lingzhi Guai boss to earn this seed. Purple Lingzhi Seed : Chapter 5 – Field of Fire – Ashen Pass 3. Right next to the shrine there’s a small arena with a mushroom in the center. Pick it to spawn a miniboss. Defeat the Nine-Capped Lingzhi Guai boss to earn this seed.

Snake-Head Mushroom Seed : Chapter 4 – Temple of Yellow Flowers – Court of Illumination. Backtrack far from the temple, down the stairs and toward the mountain cliffs. There's a large mushroom plant in the ground that becomes a miniboss if you try to pick it. Defeat the Funguswoman boss to collect this seed.

: Chapter 4 – Temple of Yellow Flowers – Court of Illumination. Backtrack far from the temple, down the stairs and toward the mountain cliffs. There’s a large mushroom plant in the ground that becomes a miniboss if you try to pick it. Defeat the Funguswoman boss to collect this seed. Tree Pearl Seed: Chapter 3 – Valley of Ecstasy – Towers of Karma. Follow the same path used to collect Jade Lotus. Look for trees with many branches on the way to the pond and on the shore.

Give all 15 seeds to Chen Loong in Zodiac Village to earn the Graceful Orchid Soak — this soak causes you to heal over a duration after using the Gourd.

And that’s where to find 15 seed locations in Black Myth: Wukong. Get your garden started with Chen Loong — and if you need help with that, don’t miss our guide explaining how to unlock the Zodiac Village.