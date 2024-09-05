Black Myth: Wukong – How To Unlock Zodiac Village

Bring all your friends together at the secret Zodiac Village.

Zodiac Village is a different kind of secret area in Black Myth: Wukong. Instead of giving you a hub area to return to like in other Dark Souls games, Black Myth: Wukong makes you work for a little bit of convenience. The Zodiac Village area is available in the later parts of Chapter 3 and makes your Monkey King life so much easier. Most of your most important NPCs will converge on Zodiac Village so you can find them all in one place.

If you want to permanently unlock a hub area for all your NPC friends to hang out, check out the full guide below.

How To Unlock Zodiac Village

To unlock Zodiac Village — a secret hub area where you’ll find multiple useful merchants and NPCs — you’ll need to complete a quest in Chapter 3. The quest will be available after completing Turtle Island and reaching the shore of Bitter Lake.

At the North Shore of Bitter Lake Shrine, follow the shore until you encounter a structure. You’ll find an NPC called Chen Loong here — approaching him initiates a boss fight.

Defeat Chen Loong and talk to him. Exhaust all of his dialogue. He'll ask for a special pill only Xu Dog can make for him.

To progress this quest, you must have finished Xu Dog‘s quest. Learn more about Xu Dog and his quest on our guide explaining how to increase attributes. Xu Dog is a special NPC that will give you stat-increasing pills in exchange for Mind Cores.

If Xu Dog’s quest is complete, go to the Crouching Tiger Temple in Chapter 2 and talk to him. Go through all of Xu Dog’s dialogue. Eventually he’ll give you the Special-Made Bone-Strengthening Pellet key item.

Return to Chen Loong at the North Shore of Bitter Lake. He'll be standing outside the building on the shore.

Talk to Chen Loong to give him the key item. You'll then teleport to the Zodiac Village.

In Zodiac Village, go forward and unlock the Village Entrance shrine to fast-travel in and out of the area. You can also use the Ruyi Scroll item Chen Loong gives you to travel to the Zodiac Village.

Useful NPCs like Xu Dog and Shen Monkey will appear in the Zodiac Village, along with Chen Loong himself. Talk to Chen Loong to provide seeds — after delivering seeds, return after some time has passed and you can harvest the grown plants for items and other materials.

You will also find a new NPC called Yin Tiger. Yin Tiger is a Blacksmith that will upgrade armor and weapons — you can also challenge Yin Tiger to a repeatable boss fight. Defeating Yin Tiger once rewards you with the Ebon Flow Transformation, which transforms you into Yin Tiger himself.

The Zodiac Village hub is invaluable, especially right when Black Myth: Wukong starts to get really, really difficult. Take advantage of everything this hub has to offer, and revisit often with new seeds. Upgrade your gear and trade with Xu Dog to boost your attributes. Every little bit counts.